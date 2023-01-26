ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Head-on collision injures two KCK men

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
