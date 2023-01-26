Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Leavenworth man sentenced for shooting another Kansas man in the leg
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Antoine Courtney, 30, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced to 41 months for aggravated battery after a two-day trial last month. Courtney was found guilty of shooting another Kansas man in the leg outside of a home in Leavenworth. On June 6, 2021, court records showed...
kcur.org
Black Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter files discrimination lawsuit alleging hostile workplace
A Black 20-year veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against for nearly his entire two decades at the department. Leejamahl A. Washington says the retaliation intensified after he testified during the trial of Jyan Harris, another Black former KCKFD...
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
KCTV 5
Death of woman found in hotel under investigation by Olathe police
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The death of a woman at a hotel is under investigation by Olathe Police. Officers were called to a hotel in the 206000 block of West 151st Street on Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to do a welfare check after a hotel guest failed to check out of the hotel.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
Wichita Eagle
UMKC Foundation employee previously featured on Netflix series arrested for felony theft
A University of Missouri-Kansas City Foundation employee, who also was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” was arrested Friday for a string of thefts that occurred over a month in Independence, Kansas, according to police. Daniel Barwick, 54, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday in the...
Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide
Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide. On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway. Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
KCTV 5
Head-on collision injures two KCK men
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Man found shot dead in vehicle overnight in Kansas City
A man was found shot dead in a vehicle overnight Monday near east 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
stnonline.com
Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus
Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack. Three teen suspects are reportedly not students...
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
