Lakeland, FL

Girls soccer district roundup: Lake Gibson, Winter Haven, Auburndale among winners

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 5 days ago

LAKELAND — Lake Gibson has had a solid but inconsistent season and its 8-0 win on Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 6A, District 6 girls soccer tournament put the Braves on the verge of a double-digit win season.

For the Braves (9-7-3) to reach 10 wins, they'll need to be at their best in the district semifinals against Lakeland. The teams meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bryant Stadium.

Lakeland, the No 1 seed in the district, will certainly be more of a challenge than Kathleen. Against the Red Devils, Lake Gibson scored twice in the first six minute and controlled the game.

Kathleen stiffened up  and held off Lake Gibson for awhile before Madison Fletcher made it 3-0 with one of her two goals.

It was 5-0 at halftime, and the Braves scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to end the game.

In addition to Fletcher, who also had two assists, Ali Simonides, Kierra Hoiler, Alexis Adair, Jordann Cruz, Anabell Gonzalez and Savannah Davis had one goal each.

Sydney Hoiler and Kierra Hoiler each added two assists, and Jenni Tagalos and Melia Keric had one assist each.

Savannah Davis and Rebecca Pasch combined for the shutout in goal.

7A-6: Winter Haven 2, Plant City 0

Brianna Woodruff and Jordyn Frazier each scored a goal to lead the Blue Devils (7-4-20 over the Raiders in the first round of the 7A-6 district tournament.

Hanna Roop and Brendi Milne each had an assist.

With the victory, Winter Haven advanced to the district semifinals and will play at Plant City Durant at 7 p.m. on Monday.

In other 7A-6, first-round games, Newsome defeated Haines City 10-0, and Strawberry Crest defeated Ridge Community, 6-0.

5A-6: Auburndale 8, Liberty 0

Eight players scored as the Bloodhounds (11-4) took. a 7-0 lead in the first half and advanced to the 5A-6 district semifinals. Auburndale will play Lake Wales at 6 p.m. on Friday at Horizon High School in Winter Garden.

Scoring goals for Auburndale were Peyton Battila, Audrey Bolins, Dylan Fernandez, A Cordona-Colon, McKenna Battilla, Mia Cinquanti and Chloe Durdent. Peyton Battilla had three assists, and Adrienne Cardona-Colon and McKenna Battilla had one assist each.

Lake Wales (10-7-1) advanced with an 8-0 win over Orlando Jones.

4A-7: Davenport  6, Lake Region 1

Marisol Enhelder scored three goals with an assist to lead Davenport over Lake Region in the first round of the 4A-7 district tournament.

Angie Sciacca scored twice with an assist, and Georgianna Stathakis scored one goal with two assists. Casey McNulty had two assists, and Caroline Schneggenburger had one assist.

Davenport (13-7-1) will play No. 1-ranked Bishop Moore in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. in Orlando.

Also in 5A-7, Eustis defeated Tenoroc 12-0.

4A-10: Tampa King 3, Mulberry 2

King picked up its second win of the season by edging Mulberry.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Girls soccer district roundup: Lake Gibson, Winter Haven, Auburndale among winners

