Read full article on original website
Related
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0