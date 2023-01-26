Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in recent days near Kremmling and Grand Lake ares

Read full article on original website
Which winter sports do you want to try in 2023?
No new year without new year resolutions. Many people make new year’s resolutions with the intention of getting more fit and healthy. But sports such as soccer or basketball are not for everyone. Some people just want to connect with nature and enjoy the winter wonders in terms of sport. If you’re one of the winter-loving outdoor enthusiasts looking for a new hobby, we’ve got you covered.
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne
A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
This week in history Jan. 27, 1923: Railway agent fired, Leadville beats local team, ski event in Dillon
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 27, 1923. Business interests protest removal of local railway agent. After 23 years of service, 20 of which were at the Breckenridge station, M. J. Waltz, an agent for the Colorado & Southern Railroad, received notice about 10 days ago that his services were no longer required. Lateness filing his reports, and allegations that he was not looking after the company’s interests at this point, were given as the reasons for his dismissal from service. Agents along the branch of the C. & S. had been notified the day before Mr. Waltz that there would be a permanent position to fill at the Breckenridge office.
Silverthorne’s John Fielder is donating his life’s work of nature photography to History Colorado
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct where John Fielder lives. Brand-name Colorado nature photographer John Fielder will donate thousands of his photos, collected over 40 years of outdoor travels, to History Colorado. The 5,500 photos — edited down from more than 150,000 negatives and digital scans...
Breckenridge honors pioneering Black civil rights advocate and entrepreneur Barney Ford ahead of Black History Month
With days to go before the kick-off to Black History Month, the town of Breckenridge is reminding the community of its ties to pioneering Black civil rights advocate and entrepreneur Barney Ford. Ford, who was born into slavery in Virginia on Jan. 22, 1822, left a legacy of perseverance having...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Marijuana impacts, manslaughter charges, school threats, terrain updates and short-term rental rules
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 22-28. 1. Higher use, increased potency of marijuana may be affecting Steamboat Springs workforce. The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago this month, selling legalized recreational pot for adults...
Silverthorne announces tenants for the new Art Spot Makerspace expected to open this spring
Silverthorne has announced the inaugural studio tenants of the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace — a new arts location for residents and visitors that is expected to open this spring. Out of 29 applications received, the Silverthorne Art Board selected The Frosted Flamingo and Glaze Spot: A Paint Your Own...
Winners of 32nd International Snow Sculpture Championships announced in Breckenridge following 94 hours of hand-carved artistry
The winners of the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships — hosted in the town of Breckenridge — were announced Friday, Jan. 27, capping off a 94-hour challenge that saw teams of artists from around the world hand-carve towering structures amid bitterly cold temperatures. Awards were presented by Toyota officials during a ceremony Friday night hosted in the Riverwalk Center.
Ask Eartha: ‘Why is my utility bill so high?’ Plus ways to save.
Dear Eartha, my monthly utility bills have gone through the roof the past few months. I’m not doing anything dramatically different, so why are my bills so much higher? Is there anything I can do to bring that cost down?. I’ve been hearing this question A LOT lately. Chilly...
Are Summit County restaurants and bars hosting a Super Bowl watch party? Tell the Summit Daily.
It’s official: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Summit County restaurants and bars who are hosting a watch party can tell the Summit Daily News to be included in a guide about what businesses will be hosting Super Bowl celebrations. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, the website, the physical location, the time of the watch party and any food or drink specials for the day.
Summit County’s short-term rental regulations face further adjustments two weeks before commissioners take final vote
Two weeks before the Summit Board of County Commissioners is set to take a final vote on legislation that will overhaul the short-term rental licensing process, officials are continuing to make adjustments to the policy. The most significant changes supported by commissioners during a Jan. 31 meeting had to do...
‘Holding our mail hostage’: As issues with the US Postal Service persist, Summit County residents report problems accessing prescriptions and important mail
For the better part of a month, Andrea Godfrey has been wearing her mismatched blue and red gloves, a yellow beanie and a long dark coat indoors at her home in Silverthorne. Godfrey, 71, has lived in the same home for much of the past 50 years, ever since her parents built the place in the 1970s. Now retired and living on a fixed income, she relies on government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program for heating costs.
Letter to the Editor: Too many Americans think they have a right to verbally abuse others
Rudeness may yet cause all American hospital nurses to strike, leaving patients and their families to fend for themselves. Having spoken last night with a Denver hospital nurse, I learned that she and many of her coworkers are at their breaking point. Charged with too many patients, their energies and expertise are stretched to their limits. Add to this that families and patients too often are treating them miserably by making coarse demands and yelling at them, not a few are telling us that they’ve had just about enough.
