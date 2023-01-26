Read full article on original website
Why are the spark plugs on my Cessna 152’s engine filled with oil?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: We have a Cessna 152 fitted with a Lycoming O-235-L2C engine. Recently we opened the cylinders and serviced the valve leaks. Compression check was OK. Later we did a run-up and found everything was OK. Today when we did a...
First flight: Electric Sky Jeep
An all-electric Zenith Sky Jeep has successfully completed its first flight. A firm based at Old Buckenham Airfield in Norfolk, England, has been working on the electric Sky Jeep, which is based on a Zenith CH-750, for the past three years. The goal is to provide “cheap and sustainable transport...
Second drone beyond line of sight operations waiver approved
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Beyond Program has received approval from the FAA for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations using equipment from uAvionix. This marks the second BVLOS waiver by the FAA for the combination of uAvionix SkyLine software and SkyLink hardware. The first was in North Dakota.
CFI’s improper soft field landing leads to crash
According to the owner of the Van’s RV-6A, a flight instructor was providing transition training to him after he had recently purchased the airplane. The owner and flight instructor flew from where the airplane was based, an airport in O’Brien, Florida, with a turf runway that was 2,400 feet long and 100 feet wide, to a nearby airport with a paved runway and performed several practice takeoffs and landings. They then returned to the departure airport, and the flight instructor was demonstrating a landing to the turf runway for the airplane owner.
Near miss when pilot fails to make radio calls
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. We were flying over Crookston Municipal...
Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race postponed
The Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race is being postponed from May 2023 to a later date that is yet to be determined, according to officials with the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). The race was introduced at the 15th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium in July 2022 as a 1,000 nautical mile cross-country...
Picture of the Day: Departing Ryan Field
Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “This Skywagon was part of the maintenance crew that flew in to work on Ryan Field (2MT1) in Montana. This is rugged and unforgiving country, so arrivals and departures from the field require attention to density altitude and weight and balance. No planes or personnel were injured in this photo shoot!”
Picture of the Day: Hencho 01 ready for takeoff
German Torres submitted this photo and note: “My airplane is ready to make its first flight. Similar to a Coyote 6, it is named Hencho 01. It was built by Hector Evans. We are in San Antonio de Areco, near Buenos Aires, Argentina.”. Would you like to have your...
When the paperwork equals the weight of the aircraft
Something important came to pass last week, although most pilots probably didn’t notice. I know I didn’t. My friend Steve didn’t either, until something weird happened that caused him to take a deeper dive into a sliver of the massive paperwork requirements the FAA imposes on aircraft owners.
