According to the owner of the Van’s RV-6A, a flight instructor was providing transition training to him after he had recently purchased the airplane. The owner and flight instructor flew from where the airplane was based, an airport in O’Brien, Florida, with a turf runway that was 2,400 feet long and 100 feet wide, to a nearby airport with a paved runway and performed several practice takeoffs and landings. They then returned to the departure airport, and the flight instructor was demonstrating a landing to the turf runway for the airplane owner.

