Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Genetic Therapies, Wearable Devices, and AI Technologies to be Aware of in 2023: Anup Patel, MD
The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital spoke on several innovations and potential concerns in neurology clinicians should expect in 2023. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “I'm excited about using and utilizing existing technologies such as the Apple Watch, or the Fitbit, or some of these devices...
hospimedica.com
Implantable Neuro-Chip Uses Machine Learning Algorithm to Detect and Treat Neurological Disorders
Image: The neuro-chip with soft implantable electrodes could manage brain disorders (Photo courtesy of EPFL) Using a combination of low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes, researchers have produced a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of different types of neurological disorders. NeuralTree, a closed-loop...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence can help patients interpret home tests for COVID-19
New machine learning research led by George Mason University's Professor Farrokh Alemi and Professor Janusz Wojtusiak provides a way for patients and clinicians to better predict whether symptoms are due to COVID-19, influenza, or RSV. A more accurate diagnosis leads to better decisions on course of care to heal patients...
MedicalXpress
Focused ultrasound technique leads to release of neurodegenerative disorders biomarkers
Several progressive neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, are defined by having tau proteins in the brain. Researchers are seeking to identify the mechanisms behind these tau proteins to develop treatments, however, their efforts to detect biomarkers in blood has been hampered by the protective blood-brain barrier. At Washington University in...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
New Map of All Matter In the Universe Reveals Something Strange About the Cosmic Web
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have unveiled an unprecedented map of all the matter in the universe using two very different telescopes, an effort that revealed weird inconsistencies between our observations and models of the so-called “cosmic web” that links the cosmos, according to new research.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’
This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
physiciansweekly.com
A Systematic Review on Atrial Fibrillation Following Cardiac Surgery
The following is the summary of “Atrial fibrillation after cardiac surgery: A systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Caldonazo, et al. Up to 60% of patients who undergo cardiac surgery develop postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) for the first...
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
Researchers invented a liquid metal robot that can shapeshift like a Terminator
Scientists continue to make intriguing breakthroughs that could help reshape our lives. This time, a group of scientists managed to create a shape-shifting liquid metal that can transition between the solid and liquid state. The new liquid is reminiscent of the liquid shapeshifting seen in 1991’s Terminator 2, and the scientists even tested it by having it escape a cage.
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade
An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
aiexpress.io
Scientists identified a potential target for high blood pressure control
Hypertension is a modifiable threat issue for coronary heart illness. Practically half of these with hypertension or different illnesses that have an effect on blood strain can’t decrease their blood strain to the specified stage of 120/80 mmHg. Genetic research-driven advances in our understanding of illness processes could end in simpler medical interventions.
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Plasma Biomarkers and FeNO for the Diagnosis of EoE
The following is a summary of “Plasma Biomarkers and Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide in the Diagnosis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Josyabhatla, et al. Endoscopy with biopsies were necessary for the diagnosis and management of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a...
Comments / 0