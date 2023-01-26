Read full article on original website
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.08%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Insurance, Real Estate and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 1.08%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek...
investing.com
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com-- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points later...
investing.com
AMD earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.69, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.6B versus the consensus estimate of $5.52B. Guidance. AMD sees Q1 2023 revenue of $5.00B-$5.60B versus the analyst consensus of $5.48B. AMD's stock price...
investing.com
Figs, Inc. gains after Cowen updates estimates
© Reuters. Figs, Inc. (FIGS) gains after Cowen updates estimates. Shares of American medical clothing company, Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS) are up 6.05% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their estimates on the stock and increased the company’s price target to $11.00 (from $6.00). Analysts there wrote...
investing.com
Chubb earnings missed by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Chubb (NYSE: CB) reported fourth quarter EPS of $4.05, $0.21 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.23B versus the consensus estimate of $9.65B. Chubb's stock price closed at $227.49. It is up 8.51% in the last 3 months and up...
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
Dow futures tick higher, Harmonic dips 8.8% after results
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly during Monday’s evening deals after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as market participants brace for a key U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a slew of corporate earnings results throughout the week. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT)...
investing.com
Tesla to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives. A story by teslarati.com reports today that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now offering an additional $3000 discount or 3 years of free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new vehicles. However, the automaker is requiring owners trade in an existing car to qualify.
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
Colgate-Palmolive shares gain as Morgan Stanley says the recent pullback offers a good entry point
© Reuters. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) shares gain as Morgan Stanley says the recent pullback offers a good entry point. Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Overweight from Equal-Weight with a price target of $82 per share on Monday. The analysts also labeled the stock as the firm's top Household...
investing.com
Australian securities regulator reviewing short-seller report on India's Adani
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator is reviewing a short-seller report that accused India's Adani Group of improper use of offshore tax havens to determine whether regulatory action is required, according to a spokesperson. Hindenburg Research last week flagged concerns about the conglomerate, that included its high debt levels, triggering a...
investing.com
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
(Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. The top 25 North American oil and gas companies by market capital posted a combined profit of $70.04 billion for the...
investing.com
AMD revenue beats targets, Wall St relieved after Intel's grim outlook
(Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Inc on Tuesday posted revenue that beat Wall Street targets and said it expected business to improve in the second half, enthusing investors who saw the company gaining on rival Intel. Shares rose about 1.5% in after hours trading. Although AMD's forecast...
investing.com
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
