CoinDesk

Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?

On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk

Crypto India Looks for Relief but Holds Out Little Hope in Budget Speech

India is unlikely to change its restrictive crypto tax rules when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the country's new budget on Wednesday, CoinDesk has learned. The nation's budget indicates how government resources are...
CoinDesk

Crypto Trends Into Q2

Turbulence in the crypto industry in 2022 left many guessing as to what was in store for 2023. Looking back over the past year, there are many lessons to be learned and insights to be gained. The first month of 2023 has also provided a clearer picture of what we should expect in the near to mid future.
CoinDesk

DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures

Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk

Code vs. Values: The Crypto Twist on ‘Trust’

We hear the term "trustless" thrown around a lot in crypto, and many are confused by its implications. It is a vague term with several potential meanings, depending on the context. "Directionless" means "without direction," so "trustless" must mean "without trust," right? Surely an absence of trust is bad?
CoinDesk

Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say

The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Exchange Archax Launches FCA-Regulated Custody Service

U.K.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange Archax has launched a digital asset custody service with the blessing of regulators, as institutional crypto players button up their operations and try to rebuild trust in the sector. The London-based...
CoinDesk

Kazakhstan Looks to Tighten Rules for Crypto Exchanges After FTX Collapse

Kazakhstan's crypto regulator has proposed new requirements for regulated digital asset exchange platforms targeting the segregation of customer assets and risk mitigation after the collapse of FTX revealed poor governance and conflicts of interest.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Suisse Chairman Says EU Won’t Ban Crypto, but It May Seek to Contain It

Building a firewall that separates crypto from the traditional financial system may be the best approach to keep the digital asset industry alive in the European Union, Luzius Meisser, chairman of crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse, told CoinDesk TV's "All About Bitcoin" on Monday.
CoinDesk

Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report

The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Lido DAO Governance Token Down, Staked Ether Stable, as Withdrawal Proposal Comes Into Focus; Bitcoin Rises as Fed Rate Decision Nears

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies closed a successful January. Will the remainder of the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar zodiac see the momentum continue?. Insights:...
