Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk
Crypto India Looks for Relief but Holds Out Little Hope in Budget Speech
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. India is unlikely to change its restrictive crypto tax rules when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the country’s new budget on Wednesday, CoinDesk has learned. The nation’s budget indicates how government resources are...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trends Into Q2
Turbulence in the crypto industry in 2022 left many guessing as to what was in store for 2023. Looking back over the past year, there are many lessons to be learned and insights to be gained. The first month of 2023 has also provided a clearer picture of what we should expect in the near to mid future.
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk
Code vs. Values: The Crypto Twist on ‘Trust’
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. We hear the term “trustless” thrown around a lot in crypto, and many are confused by its implications. It is a vague term with several potential meanings, depending on the context. “Directionless” means “without direction,” so “trustless” must mean “without trust,” right? Surely an absence of trust is bad?
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Soviet Submarine Launched All Its Missiles In An Unprecedented Rehearsal For Armageddon
Author's CollectionWith the Soviet empire only months away from collapse, its Navy conducted an unprecedented test of its submarine-launched doomsday weapons.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
CoinDesk
Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
CoinDesk
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Exchange Archax Launches FCA-Regulated Custody Service
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.K.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange Archax has launched a digital asset custody service with the blessing of regulators, as institutional crypto players button up their operations and try to rebuild trust in the sector. The London-based...
CoinDesk
Social Token Project Rally Shuts Ethereum Sidechain, Stranding Users’ Crypto Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Social token platform Rally said Tuesday it is abandoning its Ethereum sidechain and warned users – creators and their communities of token-holding fans – their crypto assets may soon become stranded. “Since...
CoinDesk
Kazakhstan Looks to Tighten Rules for Crypto Exchanges After FTX Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kazakhstan's crypto regulator has proposed new requirements for regulated digital asset exchange platforms targeting the segregation of customer assets and risk mitigation after the collapse of FTX revealed poor governance and conflicts of interest.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suisse Chairman Says EU Won’t Ban Crypto, but It May Seek to Contain It
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Building a firewall that separates crypto from the traditional financial system may be the best approach to keep the digital asset industry alive in the European Union, Luzius Meisser, chairman of crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse, told CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” on Monday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Centralized Exchange Tokens Post Solid Gains in January Despite SEC Interest; Bitcoin, Ether in the Red.
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin and ether began the business day in Asia in the red. Insights: Centralized exchange tokens' gains are an unlikely story given the problems with FTX's...
CoinDesk
Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
CoinDesk
South Korea to Start Tracking Crypto Transactions in Bid to Crack Down on Money Laundering
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. South Korea’s Ministry of Justice plans to start tracking crypto transactions as it looks to crack down on money laundering, it said in a taskreport published Thursday. The ministry will initially use third-party...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Lido DAO Governance Token Down, Staked Ether Stable, as Withdrawal Proposal Comes Into Focus; Bitcoin Rises as Fed Rate Decision Nears
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies closed a successful January. Will the remainder of the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar zodiac see the momentum continue?. Insights:...
Comments / 1