WWMT
Michigan House votes to move 2024 presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House approved of legislation Tuesday afternoon to move the state's primary forward to fall in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president. By a vote along party lines, 56-53, lawmakers inside the House approved...
WWMT
Legislation to change 2024 Democratic presidential primary date heads to Michigan House
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is getting closer to moving up its 2024 Democratic presidential primary date. If it happens, it would put a more diverse Midwest state in the mix early on in the Democratic race, when the candidates are chosen. Previous coverage: Michigan Senate votes to move presidential...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to sign $1.1B plan that looks to lower costs, help create jobs & more
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join others in Lansing on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to sign recently passed legislation that invests in affordable housing, community revitalization, and will support small businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a press release. The $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7,...
WWMT
Plastic company must clean up PFAS contamination as part of settlement, Nessel says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that her office has made its first settlement of the 2020 PFAS Litigation Project, an effort to hold businesses responsible for PFAS contamination in the state. Per the settlement, Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. will be required to...
WWMT
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
WWMT
USDA invests $273 million in rural Michigan electrical infrastructure
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $2.7 billion to help improve electrical infrastructure in rural areas across the country, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday. The investments include $273 million to improve electrical infrastructure in rural areas in Michigan. “These critical investments will benefit rural people...
WWMT
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
WWMT
Gas prices continue to rise: Drivers paying more than $50 for full tank, says AAA
DEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan are continuing to go up. According to AAA, a gallon of gas is up 10 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.47 per gallon for regular unleaded. Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a...
WWMT
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
WWMT
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
