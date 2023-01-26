ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
ESCANABA, MI
WWMT

USDA invests $273 million in rural Michigan electrical infrastructure

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $2.7 billion to help improve electrical infrastructure in rural areas across the country, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday. The investments include $273 million to improve electrical infrastructure in rural areas in Michigan. “These critical investments will benefit rural people...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
ESCANABA, MI
WWMT

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

