ROBERT LEE
Robert E. Lee, 83, a native of Golden Meadow, a resident of Larose, passed away on January 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 9:30 am for immediate family and public visitation from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. In Golden Meadow, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
JUNE ORGERON
June Bruce Orgeron, 85, a resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Private graveside services will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery. June is survived by her sons, Todd Orgeron (Belinda), Bryan Orgeron (Dawn) and Michael Orgeron (Gwen); grandchildren, Cole Orgeron (Sierra Champman), Michelle Toups (Roger); 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
ELAINE MORVANT
Elaine Anne “Pickles” Morvant, 94, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on January 29, 2023, peacefully at home with family by her side. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family. She is survived by 9 children, Camille Augustus (Dana), Donald Robert,...
LEE- ESPONGE
Mrs. Lexie Rose Lee and Mr. Tyler Esponge, of Golden Meadow, were married on September 23, 0222 at the Canefield in Raceland. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tucker and Melissa Lee. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Murdock and Cindy Esponge.
GALLERY: West Thibodaux celebrates 8th Grade Night
West Thibodaux Middle School celebrated their 8th grade night before their games last night. See photos of the kids getting their gifts. Photos courtesy of Coach Chatman | West Thibodaux.
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty
The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Melanie Boulet – Boulet Walking Tour
Larose native Melanie Boulet has managed to turn a lifelong love of Louisiana history and teaching into a second career as a French Quarter tour guide with her business, Boulet Walking Tours. Former educator Boulet, 64, grew up on her father’s crawfish farm in the Larose area, where she lived...
Lafourche Principal of the Year says she loves her job
To be named Principal of the Year in any school district is an amazing honor. But Galliano Elementary School Principal, Dr. Ragan Lorraine, said to achieve the feat in Lafourche is even sweeter, because she believes our parish has one of the top school systems in the entire state. Lorraine...
Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business
Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
Lafourche Booking Log: January 29, 2023
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on January 29, 2023.
