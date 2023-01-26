Digital U.K. Renamed Everyone TV as Outside the Box Conference Reignites Public Service Broadcasters vs Streamers Debate

Netflix has revealed the first images from “Hunger,” an upcoming Thai drama series in which a woman in her twenties chases her dreams in the unsavory world of fine dining. The show stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, locally known as ‘Aokbap’ and internationally recognized as the star of “Bad Genius,” in the lead role. She plays alongside Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya (“Diary of Tootsies”) as the sous-chef who gives her a break and Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama (“Headshot,” “The Secret Weapon”) as her ingenious and intolerant rival.

27 MINUTES AGO