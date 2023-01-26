ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dr. Phil’ Waves Goodbye to Daytime Television After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil, a fixture among daytime television talk shows, will end its run of original episodes this spring after airing 21 seasons, Variety reports. CBS sources emphasized that host, Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, made the call to stop producing new episodes at the end of the current 2022-2023 season, per the report.

