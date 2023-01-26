Read full article on original website
Related
Poll: 78% of Santos' voters want him to resign
The vast majority of voters in a new poll of embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos' district want the congressman to resign amid the litany of scandals and revelations he misled voters about his biography. Seventy-eight percent of voters in the state's 3rd Congressional district want Santos' resignation (including...
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their...
Icy blast expected from Texas to West Virginia
States from Texas to West Virginia will see temperatures plummet and icy road conditions in the next 24 to 36 hours. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports on how air and car travel are being affected, and Bill Karins provides the forecast. Jan. 30, 2023.
Michigan rappers missing after failing to arrive for gig
Michigan police are searching for Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens after they missed a January 21st gig. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Jan. 31, 2023.
Gunman shot to death after opening fire inside Nebraska Target
Police say the man, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired several shots before he was killed by responding officers.Jan. 31, 2023.
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving family off California cliff
Northern California prosecutors filed attempted murder charges against a motorist who was behind the wheel of a Tesla that went over a cliff with his wife and two children inside. Camera footage of the incident and eyewitness accounts led to the decision to charge 41-year-old Dharmesh Patel.Jan. 31, 2023.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured his wife and two young children is moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
Comments / 0