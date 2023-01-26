ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
LINCOLN, NE
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says crews found a dog inside a home in the central part of the city following a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
Firefighters respond to blaze west of Eagle; house a total loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. Several volunteer fire departments spent more than seven hours at the scene of a large fire at a property, near 176th and Highway 34, in eastern Lancaster County.
EAGLE, NE
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
OMAHA, NE
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at an Omaha business Saturday. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery. An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo...
OMAHA, NE
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Wedding Gala Sunday afternoon that was hosted by the Talon Room. It’s the sixth year of the event, bringing together couples with wedding vendors. Mathew Rogge, the owner of the Talon Room, said a lot of...
LINCOLN, NE
Tuesday Forecast: A little bit “warmer” now

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet and generally sunshine filled weather pattern will persist through the week. While Tuesday will be chilly, average temperatures will return by midweek and continue to warm up for the weekend. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday and bring more sunshine too. Tuesday...
LINCOLN, NE
Learn how to protect yourself against cervical cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the last 30 years, cervical cancer death rates in the US have fallen by more than 50 percent. That’s due to early detection and prevention. One of the most common causes of cervical cancer is HPV or human papilloma virus. It’s a highly effective vaccine that is shown to protect against 90 percent of the HPV viruses that cause cervical cancer.
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
LINCOLN, NE
New SAC Museum exhibit inspires kids to explore the skies

ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - In the brand new Above and Beyond Exhibit, kids like 6-year-old Gabe Czarnek get to dream about taking their place amongst the stars. And Czarnek already has some big idea. “I think Earth is a little too small because space is a little too big,” Czarnek...
ASHLAND, NE
Newell commits to Washington University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Huskers lose to Illinois on the road

CHAMPAIGN, IL (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team held Illinois to just 17.2 percent from 3-point range in a 5-for-29 shooting performance but fell 72-56 to the Fighting Illini on the road Tuesday. The Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9) had two players score in double figures, led by Sam Griesel,...
LINCOLN, NE

