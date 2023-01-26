Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
wbrc.com
BWWB approves projects to relieve Lake Purdy during droughts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board approved more than $19 million in infrastructure improvement projects that will help provide water source backup and redundancy in the system and support economic development as part of Birmingham Water Works’ five-year strategic plan. Last week, the Board approved an...
wbrc.com
Author says his appearances at Hoover schools were canceled ‘out of the blue,’ district says that’s not the case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard from several of you concerning an award-winning children’s book author whose appearances at some Hoover City Schools were recently cancelled. School leaders said the cancellations were because of a “lack of contract,” but the author said he believes the reasons were “political.”...
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council to vote on several large projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is poised to see significant change over the next three years, according to one city leader, if the city council takes action on Tuesday. The council is due to vote to fund a number of projects including $15 million for the proposed...
wbrc.com
Riverchase Galleria no longer an option for new healthcare facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you could be getting a new healthcare facility. There were hopes the medical facility could go in the old Sears location inside the Riverchase Galleria, but that is no longer an option. City leaders tell me the old Sears spot is...
wbrc.com
JCSO searching for missing kayaker on Bayview Lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a search is underway for a missing kayaker on Bayview Lake. Star 1 helicopter and other personnel were brought in to aid in the search. Around 2:20 Monday afternoon, JCSO was notified by family members of 34-year-old Richard...
wbrc.com
Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon. Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
wbrc.com
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two brothers, ages 11 and 12, have been found after the Tuscaloosa Police Department asked the public’s assistance in locating the boys. In a post to social media on Saturday, authorities said that family members found out where the two boys were and that they are both safe.
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains […]
wbrc.com
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
wbrc.com
Alabaster installing new traffic cameras to major intersections, railroad crossings
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders are putting up new cameras to help get you through traffic faster. The cameras are being installed at major intersections and railroad crossings throughout the city. Right now, the city responds to traffic congestion or a blocked railroad crossing after people let them...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
wbrc.com
First responders, EMA directors sharpen skills at training seminar
TUSCLAOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The adage says ‘practice makes perfect’ and that was the underlying theme behind a two-day Emergency Operations Center course at the Tuscaloosa County EMA. The seminar consists of nearly 40 people taking part in the event and these are the folks who are...
wbrc.com
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
Comments / 0