‘Hogwarts Legacy’ studio insider speaks out over J.K. Rowling’s influence on Harry Potter game

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
As ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reignites controversy, these ‘Harry Potter’ stars have spoken out in support of J.K. Rowling
With the release of Hogwarts Legacy pending, it’s inevitable that the transphobic views held by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are surfacing once again. Not that they need to resurface, exactly, since Rowling does a pretty good job of reminding people that she’s problematic on a fairly regular basis.
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint has made no secret of his views on J.K. Rowling and transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release
Harry Potter fans would love to be excited for Hogwarts Legacy, but the upcoming video game is inextricably tied into the wider controversies surrounding the Wizarding World. Apart from the ingrained antisemitism of its storyline, many don’t want to support something that will ultimately fund creator J.K. Rowling, who continues to share her anti-trans views online.
Emma Watson has done more for feminism than J.K. Rowling
Emma Watson isn’t just an actress and icon known for bringing magical and fairytale-esque characters to life; she’s an activist for human rights, someone who recognizes the importance of feminism and equality, and a celebrity who has a fan base that she considers close to her heart. Be...
James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments
James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia
Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
Undeterred DC fans know exactly who Dave Bautista should play if he can’t be James Gunn’s Bane
Even though the DC fandom’s collective hopes for the perfect Bane casting in Dave Bautista have been crushed, fancasters haven’t given up hope on bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star into James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. Bautista detailed his...
New report claims Liam Hemsworth might not be Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ for very long
Once upon a time, The Witcher was being held up as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. The first season in 2019 saw record viewing figures, with particular praise directed to Henry Cavill’s lead performance as stoic monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia. Since then, the plan has been somewhat derailed.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people
Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer
The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.
Unconvinced horror fans wonder if ‘Terrifier’ is popular for reasons that have nothing to do with its quality
Terrifier has received a lot of exposure since its bigger-budget sequel was released last year, however, a handful of viewers aren’t particularly impressed with the slasher film, with some users on Reddit discussing whether it’s really any good or if people are just watching out of curiosity. Reddit...
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
