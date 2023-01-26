ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murtaugh, ID

kmvt

Bald Mountain reporting its best snow in years

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snowpack around Southern Idaho has been well above the year-over-year average for weeks now, signaling important improvements to water levels for many Gem State industries. Now, while that shows some promise for the obvious farm and agricultural industries in the state it has also meant...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local farmer gets recognized on a national level

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
CASTLEFORD, ID

