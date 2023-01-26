Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmvt
Filer, Kimberly dominate in SCIC girls basketball tournament opening round
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The postseason is here for girls high school basketball in Idaho. Monday night, Filer had no trouble with Gooding in the first round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. (1) Filer 64, (4) Gooding 27. OTHER SCIC SCORES. (2) Kimberly 48, (3) Buhl 18.
kmvt
If you need a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With single digit, and even negative temperatures this week, the need for the Twin Falls Warming Center is never more important. The Warming Center is located at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone and Sixth for those dealing with housing insecurity. The center’s...
kmvt
Bald Mountain reporting its best snow in years
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snowpack around Southern Idaho has been well above the year-over-year average for weeks now, signaling important improvements to water levels for many Gem State industries. Now, while that shows some promise for the obvious farm and agricultural industries in the state it has also meant...
kmvt
Death by Chocolate set to return to Twin Falls after a two-year break
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ “Death by Chocolate” is finally looking for some new victims. As the dust settles from COVID-19 closures and cancelations, one of the Magic Valley’s most anticipated events returns for a 16th year.
kmvt
Progress continues on two new fire stations, and training center, in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is coming along on several new fire department facilities in Twin Falls. There is construction underway on two new stations and a training facility. Station No. 2 on Cheney, is ahead of scheduling, according to Fire Chief Les Kenworthy. He shared some of...
kmvt
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
kmvt
‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
kmvt
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
kmvt
Mental health becoming a priority for first responders amid mental health crisis
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The mental health crisis continues to impact people across the Gem State. There have been five suicides in Twin Falls County since the start of 2023. “During the last several months we have seen a rise of people who are in crisis, whether we...
Comments / 0