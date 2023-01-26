Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
wcbi.com
Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges
On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
wtva.com
Chickasaw County School District prioritizes students with safety upgrades
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston students can feel safer at school following some new upgrades to security. New cameras have a higher resolution and have improved search capabilities. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said along with new technology, they also hired two new resource officers. He said more...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
wtva.com
New Liberty Water issues boil water alert
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for all customers of the New Liberty Water Association in Calhoun County. The system lost water pressure after a water line burst around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. Customers, open this link to view a list of safety precautions.
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wtva.com
Haven Acres Boys and Girls Clubs to host first Valentine party since Covid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Haven Acres will host a community wide Valentine's Day party for the area youth. The party will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone from the age of 10 and up is...
wtva.com
Okolona Elementary students donate 100 items to celebrate 100 days of school
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Okolona Elementary School pitched in to help local senior citizens. In celebration of 100 days in school, students donated socks, hand lotions, chips and more to the residents at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. The staff delivered the items on Friday.
wtva.com
Okolona celebrates opening of new kids daycare
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Elite Kids Daycare and Early Learning Center is now open in Okolona. A ribbon cutting was held last week for the facility on Highway 245. The Center is owned by Kamel Davis and Alonzo Jones. Jones said they saw a need in the Okolona area and...
wtva.com
How the drug Za-Za can affect people
LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - After the Lowndes County sheriff's department responded to an overdose situation over the weekend, they want you to know what this drug can do to you. "Za-Za" is a prescription drug used to treat depression in other countries. It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the states.
