Lee County, MS

wcbi.com

Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges

On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
TUPELO, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

New Liberty Water issues boil water alert

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for all customers of the New Liberty Water Association in Calhoun County. The system lost water pressure after a water line burst around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. Customers, open this link to view a list of safety precautions.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Okolona celebrates opening of new kids daycare

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Elite Kids Daycare and Early Learning Center is now open in Okolona. A ribbon cutting was held last week for the facility on Highway 245. The Center is owned by Kamel Davis and Alonzo Jones. Jones said they saw a need in the Okolona area and...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

How the drug Za-Za can affect people

LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - After the Lowndes County sheriff's department responded to an overdose situation over the weekend, they want you to know what this drug can do to you. "Za-Za" is a prescription drug used to treat depression in other countries. It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the states.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

