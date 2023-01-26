Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Two Florida officers charged after beating homeless man unconscious and leaving him in woods
Two Florida officers have been charged and relieved of duty after allegedly kidnapping a homeless man, beating him up, and leaving him in the woods. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Jan. 26 that two former Hialeah Police Department officers, Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, had been charged with armed kidnapping and battery.
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to drug charges related to MDMA, fentanyl, cocaine
FLORIDA – A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges related to importing MDMA and the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Tyre Marquise Bradley, 31, of Palm Beach County, pled guilty...
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
cbs12.com
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
Man arrested after wandering near 'family suite' at Mar-a-Lago
A man was arrested at Mar-a-Lago after he was found on the property without authorization, just hours after being denied entry when he sought to speak with the former president, authorities say.
4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse. Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape. The small dog was covered in burns and lessons […]
HipHopDX.com
XXXTentacion Murder Trial Gets Underway
XXXTENTACION’s murder trial is finally set to get underway this week nearly five years after his deadly armed robbery in June 2018. According to NBC6, the jury selection remains ongoing but the trial will start at some point later this week. Three out of the four alleged co-defendants (Michael Boatwright Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome) will stand trial.
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
Man Found Shot Dead Inside West Palm Beach Apartment
Police responding to a 911 call about a possible dead man inside a unit at the Royal St. George complex in West Palm Beach found the 30-year old murdered.
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years
WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman. Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
Florida Bank robbery suspect shot, killed by deputies, report says
Deputies in South Florida were said to be involved in a possible shooting Monday morning.
