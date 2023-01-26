ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Washington Examiner

Two Florida officers charged after beating homeless man unconscious and leaving him in woods

Two Florida officers have been charged and relieved of duty after allegedly kidnapping a homeless man, beating him up, and leaving him in the woods. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Jan. 26 that two former Hialeah Police Department officers, Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, had been charged with armed kidnapping and battery.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
BOCA RATON, FL
HipHopDX.com

XXXTentacion Murder Trial Gets Underway

XXXTENTACION’s murder trial is finally set to get underway this week nearly five years after his deadly armed robbery in June 2018. According to NBC6, the jury selection remains ongoing but the trial will start at some point later this week. Three out of the four alleged co-defendants (Michael Boatwright Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome) will stand trial.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years

WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman. Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
GREENACRES, FL
niceville.com

Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

