Ahead of its scheduled arrival this coming fall, GM has shared its most in depth look at the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV yet in a video you can view below. By promising a starting price around $30,000, the Equinox EV is sure to capture plenty of customers, whether they are current GM owners or not. However, the American automaker has not yet shown all its cards when it comes to this electric compact SUV. Naturally, our curiosity (and impatience) has gotten the best of us, leading us to take our best guess at what consumers can truly expect to see.

2 HOURS AGO