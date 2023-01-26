Read full article on original website
Toyota is the latest car company to jump on the electric bike bandwagon
Automakers have seen the writing on the wall for the car industry, as millions of new e-bike riders opt for lighter and more efficient vehicles. Now Toyota has become the latest in a long line of automakers dipping their toes into the electric bicycle market. Like many other automakers who...
ZEEKR plans ambitious 2023, including doubling sales, 2 new EV models, and entry into Europe
Young Chinese EV brand ZEEKR is looking to significantly expand its sales and global footprint in 2023, according to an internal letter outlining several of the Geely-owned marque’s goals. In addition to introducing two new EV models this year, ZEEKR is planning to enter key markets in Europe. It makes us wonder if the US could soon be next.
H2FLY to build aviation center at Stuttgart Airport to support hydrogen electric plane testing
Zero emission powertrain developer H2FLY has announced a joint project alongside Stuttgart Airport to develop and erect a Center for Excellence in Hydrogen Aviation. Together, the aviation teams will implement a purpose-built facility at the airport specifically designed to support hydrogen electric plane testing for passenger flights. H2FLY is a...
StoreDot wants you to know where its ultrafast batteries’ raw materials come from
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with London-based supply chain tracing firm Circulor to track the raw materials it uses in its battery cells and manufacturing process. StoreDot says that it wants to “track the provenance and CO2 emissions… in order to prove...
2024 GMC Hummer SUV enters production as customers anticipate deliveries
For those lucky enough to get a reservation, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is almost on its way. The attention surrounding GMC’s new electric Hummer surpassed even its own expectations. After unveiling the electrified version of the notorious gas guzzler in April 2021, word soon spread to the masses.
GM’s latest look at the Equinox EV has us guessing on range, battery, and price
Ahead of its scheduled arrival this coming fall, GM has shared its most in depth look at the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV yet in a video you can view below. By promising a starting price around $30,000, the Equinox EV is sure to capture plenty of customers, whether they are current GM owners or not. However, the American automaker has not yet shown all its cards when it comes to this electric compact SUV. Naturally, our curiosity (and impatience) has gotten the best of us, leading us to take our best guess at what consumers can truly expect to see.
Tesla grows headcount to new record despite waves of layoffs
Tesla confirmed that it grew its headcount by 29,000 employees last year despite waves of layoffs in 2022. 2022 has been a tough year for Tesla employees. They faced waves of layoffs, and the stock price plummeted, which negatively affected their stock options, an important part of their compensation. Despite...
Arrival (ARVL) names new CEO but cuts staff in half as it fights to reach Van production in US
The woes continue for commercial EV start-up Arrival, which hopes an internal promotion of a new CEO can help get its all-electric Van into US production as part of a business strategy pivot to cut costs. Arrival is still struggling with capital, however, as it also shared plans to reduce its current staff by 50% to further cut costs and stay afloat. Here’s the latest.
Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio swells to over 20 GW, enough to power 5.2M homes
Amazon increased its renewable energy capacity by 8.3 GW in 2022, bringing its total portfolio to over 20 GW, enough to power millions of US homes. Growing to become one of the largest global companies by market cap comes with great responsibility. The bigger the operations, the more damaging they can be to the environment with more energy use, carbon emissions, etc.
Tesla bursts into top 10 best-selling cars in the world with 2 models; industry should be scared
Tesla has burst into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world with not just one but two models in 2022. It’s something that the industry should be scared of, as manufacturing electric vehicles in volume becomes clearly disruptive. It’s hard to argue against the fact that electric vehicles...
Stanford scientists figured out why lithium metal batteries fail
Researchers at Stanford University and the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have identified what causes lithium metal batteries to short-circuit and fail – and this could help avoid the problem in future battery production. As a result of this discovery, energy-dense, fast-charging, nonflammable lithium metal...
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EPA range unveiled, combined MPGe rivals Lucid Air EVs
The official EPA ratings are finally out for the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6, and wow, are they impressive, blowing away most expectations. Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ 6 “electrified streamliner” last June to the world, a sportier and more aerodynamic electric vehicle than its first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 SUV.
GM enters phase two of EV rollout after record 2022 earnings, massive new lithium stake
General Motors beat both top and bottom-line results in the fourth quarter, leading to record earnings in 2022 as the automaker enters phase two of its EV rollout. The company continues to develop its supply chain for an EV-only future with a massive new domestic lithium investment. GM earnings growth...
Genesis X electric sedan concept will enter production as flagship EV – report
Genesis gave us a glimpse into what the brand’s future will behold by revealing the X Convertible EV concept at last year’s LA Auto Show. According to new reports, the luxury electric sedan will go into production as Genesis’s new flagship EV. After an overwhelmingly positive response...
TravelCenters (TA) to deploy 1,000 Electrify America DC fast chargers at 200 locations across major highways
The largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center, TravelCenters of America (TA), is teaming up with Electrify America to deploy DC fast chargers along major highways to meet the growing number of electric vehicles on the road. People are buying electric vehicles at a record pace as interest...
Automatic VS mechanical e-bike: Evelo Galaxy Lux/SL Review
You might have missed it, but automatic e-bikes are here, and they are amazing. Although the days of selecting your gears on bicycles may never leave us, we are now at the point where shifting is optional. Today we have two otherwise identical bikes with only one major difference: automatic vs. mechanical gears. How do they fare side by side?
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
Ford slashes price of Mustang Mach-E amid growing EV price war
Ford announced today that it is slashing prices across all trims of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUV amid a growing EV price war. We reported that we saw Tesla’s massive price cuts earlier this month as the start of an EV price war. A few companies had to...
A Volvo FH Electric semi just made a 3,000 km trip across Europe
A Volvo FH Electric 40-ton semi-trailer truck made a 3,000 km (1,864-mile) trip between Zurich, Switzerland, and Valencia, Spain – the longest distance traveled by a commercial electric truck so far. Swiss logistics company Krummen Kerzers made the round-trip run. The driver, Balint Schnell, picked up 20 tons of...
Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
