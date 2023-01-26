ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center

McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County unveils mobile visitor center

McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Southern Crescent Technical College hosting leadership academy

ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia has launched its Senior Leadership Academy of 25 participants including Stacy Acey from Southern Crescent Technical College. SCTC has several locations in the south metro area including Henry, Butts, Griffin and Fayette counties.
ATLANTA, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School

A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
Advocate

Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta

A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
MILTON, GA

