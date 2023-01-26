Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County unveils mobile visitor center
McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
Henry County Daily Herald
Southern Crescent Technical College hosting leadership academy
ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia has launched its Senior Leadership Academy of 25 participants including Stacy Acey from Southern Crescent Technical College. SCTC has several locations in the south metro area including Henry, Butts, Griffin and Fayette counties.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
californiaexaminer.net
Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School
A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issues State of Emergency, mobilizing up to 1,000 National Guard troops
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday. The move allows him to mobilize the National Guard. Up to 1,000 troops will be sent to Atlanta to keep expected protests in the city peaceful. Last weekend, protests turned violent when a police car was set...
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
Advocate
Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta
A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
Georgia home daycare owner arrested for assaulting children
A Georgia woman is behind bars for the assault of five different children in her care at a home daycare center.
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
10NEWS
‘I was beaten, my dreads pulled out’: Georgia college student attacked off campus in possible hate crime
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are working to find out who attacked a Kennesaw State University student outside his off-campus apartment over the weekend. The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs.
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
Ga. man said he was robbed at gunpoint. He was actually just late on his rent.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he pretended to get robbed to distract from being late on his rent payment. LaGrange police say they were called to the Stay Lodge Extended Stay to reports of an armed robbery at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police: Man ran for help before being killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
Comments / 0