Global Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation (MedCore) Market Report 2022: Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 Including Single Injection, Two Injections, and 2 more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

South Korea Metaverse Market Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts 2022-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "South Korea Metaverse Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The country research report on South Korea metaverse market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the South Korea market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights into...
The Worldwide Facial Aesthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2028 at a 14.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to...
Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for EVs Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-State Battery Market Analysis Report by Battery Type, Cell Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue...
Global Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2023: Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$199.2 Billion...
Worldwide Cancer Immunotherapy Industry to 2033 - Featuring Novartis, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Genentech Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End Use, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cancer immunotherapy market size is estimated to be USD 110,125.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.51% during...
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
AMG Lithium Signs MOU with FREYR Battery for Supply of Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide
Amsterdam, 31 January 2023 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces its wholly owned subsidiary, AMG Lithium GmbH (“AMG Lithium”), has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity. The basis of the MOU is for AMG Lithium to supply FREYR between 3,000 to 5,000 tons per annum of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Recurring Revenue Loans in a Rising Rate Environment
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry. The industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. In a recent report, KBRA described the interest rate and...
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
