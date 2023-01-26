Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Basketball Coach Fired For Impersonating School GirlOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Andrew's Brothers casting net to save a generation
Just outside downtown Portsmouth, four men who call themselves Andrew's Brothers - named for the apostle Andrew - are on a mission to save children from a life filled with crime, drugs, gangs and violence. Andrew’s Brothers casting net to save a generation. Just outside downtown Portsmouth, four men...
cbs17
Where is Codi Bigsby? 1 year anniversary of missing Virginia toddler
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A chain-linked fence across from the last known location of missing Virginia 4-year-old Codi Bigsby still dangles with symbols of love and hope. Not only are the stuffed animals and cardboard signs still there one year later — but so is the community’s determination to find Codi.
Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
WAVY News 10
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community. The new policy makes half of the gaming floor inside the main casino area nonsmoking. Both table games and slot games will be included in both smoking and nonsmoking sections, Rivers said.
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
USS George Washington sailor dies
A sailor serving aboard the USS George Washington has died, a naval official confirmed Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Police find missing 11-year-old child who has autism
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a missing and endangered child. 11-year-old Kaelani Maya was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black gym shorts and no shoes. Maya is 4 foot 10 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She...
Neighbors react to VB barricade situation that leads to death of suspect
In the aftermath of a man who died after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive near Killey Street in the Lake Placid neighborhood of Virginia Beach, neighbors shared what they knew about the man and the situation.
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police: James City shoplifting suspect stole $8,000 worth of designer sunglasses
Police say the man stole 21 pairs of sunglasses from brands including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada and Burberry. It's estimated that the total value of the stolen sunglasses is over $8,000.
