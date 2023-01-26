The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO