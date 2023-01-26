ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Andrew's Brothers casting net to save a generation

Just outside downtown Portsmouth, four men who call themselves Andrew's Brothers - named for the apostle Andrew - are on a mission to save children from a life filled with crime, drugs, gangs and violence. Andrew’s Brothers casting net to save a generation. Just outside downtown Portsmouth, four men...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cbs17

Where is Codi Bigsby? 1 year anniversary of missing Virginia toddler

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A chain-linked fence across from the last known location of missing Virginia 4-year-old Codi Bigsby still dangles with symbols of love and hope. Not only are the stuffed animals and cardboard signs still there one year later — but so is the community’s determination to find Codi.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband

The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community. The new policy makes half of the gaming floor inside the main casino area nonsmoking. Both table games and slot games will be included in both smoking and nonsmoking sections, Rivers said.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

Police find missing 11-year-old child who has autism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a missing and endangered child. 11-year-old Kaelani Maya was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black gym shorts and no shoes. Maya is 4 foot 10 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

