DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.

1 DAY AGO