Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year Results
DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. ("Pharma-Bio Serv" or the "Company") (OTCQB:PBSV), is a regulatory, compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries. Today, Pharma-Bio Serv announced...
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Launches Major Upgrades to Its Innovative Spatial Computing Platform
ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Bringing many new technologies together into one platform, including AR, artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models, and more, ARway has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. As detailed in the announcement, the upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.
Woonsocket Call
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Change
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced the Fund's portfolio management team, as outlined below:. Mr. Jonathan DeSimone no longer serves as a primary portfolio manager of the Fund. BNYM Investment Adviser will continue to serve as the Fund's investment adviser, and Alcentra NY, LLC will continue to serve as the Fund's sub-adviser. The investment strategies of the Fund are not changing as a result of the change.
Woonsocket Call
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Woonsocket Call
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM
Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.
Woonsocket Call
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Woonsocket Call
Alpine Cabinet Company Introducing a Versatile Range of Garage Cabinets and Storage Systems
Alpine Cabinet Company is constantly developing and refining its furniture products to now create the ultimate garage cabinets and custom closet systems for all types of facilities. Alpine Cabinet Company, founded in 1984, is a family-owned and operated business that has carved a prestigious name in the garage cabinet manufacturing...
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
Global Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2023: Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$199.2 Billion...
Woonsocket Call
Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for EVs Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-State Battery Market Analysis Report by Battery Type, Cell Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue...
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
Woonsocket Call
How Casey Richardson Is Helping Wedding Professionals Fill Their Calendars And Grow Their Business
Casey Richardson is a marketing agency owner specializing in lead generation for businesses in the wedding industry. From photographers, venues, planners, and hotels to caterers, bakeries, and bar services, Richardson’s agency, Craft Agency Group, is helping wedding professionals connect with their ideal clients and fill their calendars with prospects. With over 30 clients in their portfolio, Craft Agency Group is providing valuable solutions to business owners that are ready to grow.
Woonsocket Call
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
Woonsocket Call
SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage
Better-for-You Beverage Solution Poised To Disrupt The Healthy and IoT dispensing beverage category. Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.
Woonsocket Call
Vana Care, an innovative South Australian disability support service, has launched a new model of support
Created by two friends in March 2021, the vision for Vana Care was to bring about an improved level of support and experience for those with a disability. The team behind this passion project is dedicated to providing clients with choice, control, and variety when aligning with their National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) goals.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Private Placement
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of up to 14,285,714 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.
Comments / 0