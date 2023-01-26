ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

How a harrowing fire became a silver lining for a museum of Chinese American life

The Museum of Chinese in America's workshop space in Lower Manhattan is brimming with artifacts that were very nearly lost to history. A 1986 photo of a Taiwanese Little League team by photographer Emile Bocian has stains around the edges. A sign for the former Chinatown eatery Joy Luck Restaurant has cracks in one of its acrylic letters. A paper sculpture of a bald eagle crafted in the '90s by a Chinese asylum seeker in detention is missing a foot and half a wing.
MANHATTAN, NY
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
News Channel Nebraska

Former NASA astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medal of Honor

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to two former NASA astronauts at the White House. Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were awarded the medals for their "bravery in NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2 (Demo-2) to the International Space Station in 2020," NASA said in a news release. The ceremony marked the first Congressional Space Medal of Honors awarded since 2006.
News Channel Nebraska

First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The two individuals who...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Hong Kong is criminalizing CBD as a 'dangerous drug' alongside heroin

Two years ago, cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong. The compound, known as CBD, was popping up in cafes, restaurants and stores, with businesses eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world. That all came to an end on Wednesday, when CBD was criminalized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy