MaryLou C. Rohlck, age 90, died at home on January 26, 2023, from complications of congestive heart failure, after a short time in hospice care. MaryLou was born on April 1, 1932, in Port Huron Michigan, to Anthony and Lucile Bonadio; she was the oldest of five siblings. She attended Port Huron Junior College and Michigan State Normal School (now Eastern Michigan University). After graduation, MaryLou taught elementary school in Birmingham MI before moving to Holland in 1956, where she taught 6th grade at Van Raalte Elementary School. When her children were young MaryLou stopped teaching full-time and devoted her time to being a mother. As her children got older, she returned to substitute teaching in the Holland Public Schools.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO