Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Related
927thevan.com
Local Beekeepers Applauding Breakthrough in Addressing Disease Affecting Honeybees
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Researchers at the University of Georgia are trying to make life a bit sweeter for honeybees. A team has joined forces with a locally-based biotech company in Athens to develop what’s considered the world’s first honeybee vaccine. Its development came about after a certain virus was identified as causing higher mortality and colony collapse, and the vaccine will be distributed through a sugary dough-like substance.
927thevan.com
Russell Jacobs
Russell Jacobs, age 57, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Russ had a life-long passion for cars, as seen by his many antiques and collectibles. When it came to automobiles, he was always willing to help. Russ was preceded in death by his parents: Roger & Hermina...
927thevan.com
Hennie Krommendyk
Hennie Krommendyk, our beloved Mom and Oma, gained her heavenly home on January 27th surrounded by her loving family. She passed after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer which was fought with faith, strength, determination, grace, and acceptance of God’s plan for her life. Hennie is survived by her son,...
927thevan.com
Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
927thevan.com
Marylou C. Rohlck
MaryLou C. Rohlck, age 90, died at home on January 26, 2023, from complications of congestive heart failure, after a short time in hospice care. MaryLou was born on April 1, 1932, in Port Huron Michigan, to Anthony and Lucile Bonadio; she was the oldest of five siblings. She attended Port Huron Junior College and Michigan State Normal School (now Eastern Michigan University). After graduation, MaryLou taught elementary school in Birmingham MI before moving to Holland in 1956, where she taught 6th grade at Van Raalte Elementary School. When her children were young MaryLou stopped teaching full-time and devoted her time to being a mother. As her children got older, she returned to substitute teaching in the Holland Public Schools.
927thevan.com
Janet M. Smallegan
Janet M. Smallegan, age 83, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in Allendale. Janet was a member of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church. She had a passion for serving the Lord, whether it was playing piano, entertaining, volunteering at the Salvation Army, or many other ways she reached out to people. She loved music, cooking, baking, sewing, and embroidering, and will be remembered for her sense of humor, right up until the last few days. Janet will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
927thevan.com
Dena Nyboer
Dena Nyboer, age 77 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011, her parents Albert and Johanna Kortman, her siblings: Henry Kortman, Herman Kortman, Alyda Weerstra, Johan Kortman, Gezine Niers, Deiter Kortman, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bob South, and Mary Kortman.
Comments / 0