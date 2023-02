Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis each scored 19 points, Arkansas blocked 13 shots and the Razorbacks continued their winning ways at home against Texas A&M, beating the Aggies 81-70 on Tuesday night in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 Southeastern Conference), who never trailed, improved to 28-2 against Texas...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO