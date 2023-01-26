Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
cbs17
Where is Codi Bigsby? 1 year anniversary of missing Virginia toddler
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A chain-linked fence across from the last known location of missing Virginia 4-year-old Codi Bigsby still dangles with symbols of love and hope. Not only are the stuffed animals and cardboard signs still there one year later — but so is the community’s determination to find Codi.
Should you share your location with your family?
Sharing your location with loved ones might give you a sense of security.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community. The new policy makes half of the gaming floor inside the main casino area nonsmoking. Both table games and slot games will be included in both smoking and nonsmoking sections, Rivers said.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Its Location In Greater Williamsburg
JAMES CITY-At least one Bed Bath & Beyond location on the Peninsula is feeling the effects of the national retail chain’s financial woes and is expected to close soon. The Bed Bath & Beyond store along Monticello Avenue in the WindorMeade Marketplace shopping center in Greater Williamsburg will permanently close. Patrons in the store’s rewards program received an email with the announcement on January 29. Workers at the location only recently heard about the impending closure as well.
Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
WAVY News 10
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
Early morning fog causes school delays on Eastern Shore, North Carolina
Early morning fog has delayed classes Tuesday in parts of the Eastern Shore and North Carolina.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
Mike Rowe brings his 'Dirty Jobs' work philosophy to event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mike Rowe of TV show 'Dirty Jobs' visited the Virginia Beach Convention Center to highlight a local business that provides services that keep buildings stable, and encourage workforce development. Groundworks hosted Rowe, who greeted more than 2,000 foundation repair workers. The business also donated to...
