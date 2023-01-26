ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

5 Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts added to list of closures

North Dartmouth – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has announced 5 more store closures in Massachusetts. In September Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Westminster family struggles to get tree that fell on their house, car removed

WESTMINSTER -- A Westminster family was displaced after a fallen tree damaged their car and home. Huge chunks of the tree remained suspended on cable lines. It's now a week later, but the family still can't get anyone to clean it up. "I called anybody and everybody," said homeowner Stephen Harvey, "We started with the insurance companies Tuesday night when we were finally able to get service." The tree fell across Route 12. Harvey was inside with his young child and pregnant wife. They remember hearing the tree crack, and the next scary moments. "I got up, grabbed [my wife],...
WESTMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?

WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
WOBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting

LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
LANCASTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths

A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
LEOMINSTER, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

New Residential Drop-Off Days for Yard Waste in Worcester

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester announced two additional residential drop off days to accommodate residents with yard waste. The Residential Drop-Off Center at 1065 Millbury St. will be open for yard waste drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday March 4, from 9 AM and 4 PM. The maximum...
WORCESTER, MA
wachusettecho.com

Change to Traffic Pattern in Holden

After years of demand from Holden residents, the town has finally voted on implementing a roundabout on the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road. “That was a great idea. It’ll lessen traffic in that part of town,” said junior Matt Sloate. Sophomore Ansh Gupta agrees. “I think...
HOLDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy