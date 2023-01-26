Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Longtime Dodgers scout, executive Ralph Avila dies at 92
Former Los Angeles Dodgers scout and executive Ralph Avila, a key figure in the team's successful in-roads into the Dominican Republic, died Monday in South Florida at age 92, the team confirmed. Avila's son Al, a baseball executive himself, told ESPN Deportes his father died from natural causes. Avila joined...
Clayton News Daily
All-Star OF Dexter Fowler retires after 14 seasons
Center fielder Dexter Fowler, an All-Star and World Series champion, retired after 14 seasons on Tuesday. Fowler, 36, announced his decision on social media, stepping away after 1,460 games with five organizations. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," he wrote. "... Today is one of those moments where you...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Blue Jays reach 2-year deal with RHP Chad Green
The Toronto Blue Jays have reached agreement on a two-year deal worth at least $8.5 million with right-hander Chad Green, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Green, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May, would be guaranteed $2.25 million in Year 1 of the deal in 2023 before a multi-layered option structure kicks in, per the reports.
Clayton News Daily
Dodgers give RHP Tony Gonsolin new two-year deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Gonsolin had been seeking a $3.4 million salary for 2023, while the Dodgers were offering $3 million. The settlement will see him make $3.25 million this year and a minimum of $3.4 million next year, according to The Athletic.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Clayton News Daily
Pro Bowl: Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was added to the Pro Bowl Games roster Tuesday to replace Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Lawrence joins teammate Jamal Agnew, a wide receiver and return specialist, at this week's showcase in Las Vegas. He is the third quarterback to make...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
The Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach Tuesday afternoon, multiple reports said. The hire was widely expected after the NFL Network and KPRC2 in Houston reported Monday that the Texans planned to finalize a deal with Ryans after a second interview. With Ryans’ San Francisco 49ers losing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, he was freed up to complete a second interview with Houston, per NFL rules.
