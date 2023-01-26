Marian J. Golz, age 91, of New Richmond, WI passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at The Commons at Deerfield. She was born the daughter of Harry and Elma (Burdick) Klitzman on February 22, 1931 in Evansville, WI. She married Reuben “Nick” Golz on September 17, 1949 at the Baptist Church in Evansville. In retirement, the couple moved to New Richmond, WI. Marian was an active member of the American Legion Post #80 Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church. She loved playing cards and visiting with people. Marian will be remembered as a great mother to her son, Meach and daughter, Bonnie and a wonderful grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

