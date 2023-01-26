ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Three games to watch: Rematches take center stage

Hudson and New Richmond meet again, and Somerset squares off with Amery for the second time this season, in boys hockey, while Hudson and River Falls renew their rivalry in boys basketball. Boys Hockey. Hudson vs. New Richmond. The Raiders and Tigers meet for the second time in two weeks,...
Marian Golz

Marian J. Golz, age 91, of New Richmond, WI passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at The Commons at Deerfield. She was born the daughter of Harry and Elma (Burdick) Klitzman on February 22, 1931 in Evansville, WI. She married Reuben “Nick” Golz on September 17, 1949 at the Baptist Church in Evansville. In retirement, the couple moved to New Richmond, WI. Marian was an active member of the American Legion Post #80 Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church. She loved playing cards and visiting with people. Marian will be remembered as a great mother to her son, Meach and daughter, Bonnie and a wonderful grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Norah D. Oehmke

Norah Denise (Linehan) Oehmke, age 84, of Hudson, WI passed away on January 23, 2023. Norah was born January 3, 1939, the daughter of Daniel and Norah (Mannion) Linehan. She graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in Detroit, MI and was the first in her family to attend a university, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Detroit. Norah was united in marriage to Richard Oehmke on February 4, 1961 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Detroit, MI and together they were blessed with six children and thirteen grandchildren.
