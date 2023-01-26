ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash

(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
LINCOLN, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy