Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 LinesBR RogersBoston, MA
Related
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Window & Steals Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a robbery from a vehicle parked at the Lifetime Fitness lot over the weekend. Police were called to 490 Old Conn Path on January 29 at 7:07 p.m. for a larceny. A motor vehicle “window was smashed and a pocketbook was taken,” said...
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Who Parked on Union Avenue Rotary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Berlin man on a charge of drunk driving, after he parked on the Union Avenue rotary early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:20 a.m. on January 28, Hector Orellana Lopez, 35, of 167 River Road of Berlin. He was charged with operating a...
Framingham Police Arrest Pennsylvannia Man For Damaging Vehicle & Slashing Tires
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Pennsylvannia man, after he caused damage to a vehicle and slashed the vehicle’s tires. On Sunday, January 29, at 4;25 a.m. Police arrested Joseph Donahue, 22, of Waverley Township in Pennsylvannia. “Donahue caused damage to a vehicle bumper and slashed the vehicles...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 59, on Multiple Vehicle & Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 59, on multiple motor vehicle and drug charges yesterday, January 30. William P. Roberts, 59, of 30 Grant Street in Framingham was arrested on Hollis Street at 3:12 a.m. “This was a motor vehicle stop by a patrol officer,” said Framingham...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Throwing Stones & Striking 3 Individuals
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Friday afternoon for throwing rocks at three individuals, according to Police. Police arrested at 3:36 p.m. at 417 Waverly Street Edgar Reyes-Ortiz, 24, of 44 Dinsmore Avenue of Framingham,. He was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Drug Distribution Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday afternoon, January 27, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple drug warrants. Police arrested at 1:01 p.m, on Irving Street Hector Ortiz, 35, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was arrested on two Framingham warrants. One for Drug Distribution Class C and one...
Man hospitalized after being struck by materials that crashed through Market Basket ceiling
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by materials that crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering...
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
For 3rd Day, Mass State Police & Marlborough Police Searching For Missing Man
SOUTHBOROUGH – Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission marked the third...
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
MWRTA Holding Meeting Thursday Night For Framingham Students Who Need A Bus To School
FRAMINGHAM – Need a lift to school? The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority has a bus for you. Last Fall, the MWRTA stepped up to help get some high school students to school, who didn’t have a school bus. Now, the MWRTA and the Framingham Public School district have...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Downtown Framingham Parking Lot Sells For $2.8 Million
FRAMINGHAM – A downtown Framingham parking lot has sold for $2.8 million, according to the registry of deeds. One Howard LLC purchased a parking lot, which is located near the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail stop at 1 Howard Street in Framingham. Appian Bridge Partners II, LLC of Lincoln sold the...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Police Arrest Framingham Driver After Wednesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash on Wednesday, January 25. Police arrested at 8:12 p.m. Eli Velasquez, 41, of 21 Freeman Street in Framingham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of a crash with property...
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0