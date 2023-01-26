Read full article on original website
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
Jimmy Butler (quad) expected to play Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (right quad contusion) is expected to play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like he's closer to probable for Tuesday night's contest. Over the last two games, Butler averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo will be in line for larger roles if Butler suffers a setback during pregame warmups.
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Tuesday lineup, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. After sitting out on Sunday with right knee soreness, George will make his return in Chicago. In 35.4 expected minutes against a Bulls' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project George to score 43.3 FanDuel points.
