Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Biscuits for breakfast! The Roaming Biscuit is located on Superior Avenue in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 31, 2023
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Time to get creative! Coco’s Chalky Paints is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Local Looks
Cleveland themed clothing! Szabo Apparel Co. is located on Liberty Avenue in Vermilion.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
New Cocktail Menu
New cocktail menu! Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Jump Into Spring Decor
Repurposed, vintage & recycled! UR Decor and More is located on Moore Road in Avon Lake.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: St. Edward High School Trash Talkers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The St. Edward High School Trash Talkers woke up the Fox 8 studio this morning with their infectious and energetic percussion music. Inspired from groups like Stomp and The Blue Man Group, The Trash Talkers take banging on ‘your momma’s pots and pans to a whole new level’. The Trash Talkers will be traveling to area schools this week in honor of Catholic Schools Week and will also be a part of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny takes us inside Hartville Potato Chip Co. to show us how chips are made
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny shows us how potato chips are made
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients! https://www.hartvillepotatochips.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s immersed in a new magical world of Disney
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to celebrate a whole new world of Disney Animation. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us along on his journey through the magic, the movies and the songs of Disney’s iconic stories at Disney Animation Immersive Experience. To learn more and get ticket information click here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Dinner For Any Diet
Healthy & tasty meals! Sage Karma Kitchen is located on Erie Street in Willoughby.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Take a walk and explore the beauty of Winter Waterfalls
The Cleveland Metroparks is home to many scenic waterfalls and winter offers a unique time to explore the beauty of snow and ice on these works of nature. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the Winter Waterfall Hiking Series offered by the Cleveland Metroparks. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Skin Care
Cold weather skin care! Revival Body Care is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War. And it’s just a One Tank Trip away.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temperatures this week
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be consistently colder for the bulk of the 8-day forecast but staying dry with varying amounts of sunshine each day. Snow showers/sleet will be on and off again and will last through the day on Monday with little accumulation. There could also be some areas of freezing drizzle. Overcast skies.
Comments / 0