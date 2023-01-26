Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Let Go Following Shooting At Richneck Elementary School

Read full article on original website
Williamsburg Police Department Offering Free Rape Aggression and Defense Classes
WILLIAMSBURG-The Williamsburg Police Department is offering Rape Aggression and Defense (RAD) training classes for women 18 years of age and older. RAD is a training course designed to educate women on awareness, basic self-defense techniques, prevention, and risk reduction. The police department intends to offer RAD training several times throughout...
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
Virginia Attorney General To Speak As Part Of IMPACT Peninsula Leadership Series
NEWPORT NEWS-The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host the first in a series of leadership discussions on Thursday, February 9 with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares as keynote speaker. The event will take place from 7:30am to 9am at the Holiday Inn Newport News-Hampton. The Chamber’s IMPACT Leadership Series...
Historic Bray School In Williamsburg To Move to New Address
WILLIAMSBURG – This is not what is typically meant by “moving house,” but sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, February 10, the Bray-Digges House will leave its longtime home on Prince George Street, bound for the Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area. A fixture on the fringe...
Energy Company To Make Solar Pitch To James City County Board Of Supervisors In March
JAMES CITY – Pivot Energy plans to make a presentation to the James City County Board of Supervisors in March regarding a solar farm on Richmond Road. The company, which is based in Denver, CO, wants the board to consider a special-use permit for the project. Want to read...
Jefferson Lab Physicist Receives Inaugural Award Named In His Honor
NEWPORT NEWS—Mexican-born physicist Carlos Hernandez-Garcia was about to deliver a presentation to the Mexican Community of Particle Accelerators in December 2022 when he was asked to pause for an announcement. That’s when he learned the group was giving him an inaugural award for outstanding contributions to the country’s particle accelerator community. What’s more, the award was established and named in his honor: the Carlos Hernandez-Garcia Prize.
New Horizons Hosting Open Houses In Recognition Of Career & Tech Education Month
In honor of Career & Technical Education Month in February, the New Horizons Regional Education Centers will host open houses at two of its locations. An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 from 4pm to 7pm at the Butler Farm campus, located at 520 Butler Farm Rd., in Hampton. An open house is set for Wednesday, February 8 from 4pm to 7pm at the Woodside Lane campus, located at 13400 Woodside Ln. in Newport News.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Its Location In Greater Williamsburg
JAMES CITY-At least one Bed Bath & Beyond location on the Peninsula is feeling the effects of the national retail chain’s financial woes and is expected to close soon. The Bed Bath & Beyond store along Monticello Avenue in the WindorMeade Marketplace shopping center in Greater Williamsburg will permanently close. Patrons in the store’s rewards program received an email with the announcement on January 29. Workers at the location only recently heard about the impending closure as well.
pOpshelf Opens Second Peninsula Location
HAMPTON-A new store is open in Hampton’s Coliseum Central retail district. Coliseum Central announced on social media on Friday, January 27 that pOpshelf opened its newest location at Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center. The new business is located at 15 Coliseum Crossing. Want to read the rest of the article?
Kenny Loggins, The Wood Brothers, and Keb’ Mo’ Set To Perform at Williamsburg Live Concert This Summer
WILLIAMBURG-The Virginia Arts Festival recently released its lineup for this summer’s Williamsburg Live three-day concert event, which will be held later this year June 16 through June 18 at the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. The Wood Brothers, with special guest Shovels and Rope, will perform...
