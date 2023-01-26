KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off its most successful and exciting season in 15 years, Kansas football now knows the path ahead for the 2023 season. The Jayhawks play three new conference foes and host a Big Ten foe in the nonconference slate as Lance Leipold’s team tries to build off an appearance last season in the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl.

