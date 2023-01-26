Read full article on original website
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press
City Council seeks strategies to revitalize 3rd Street Promenade
The long simmering discontent over the future of the Promenade reached Council last week with a small but significant discussion item targeting the future of the City’s flagship street. Three members of the council, asked City Manager David White to work in association with Downtown Santa Monica Inc (DTSM)...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Leave for Government Service
After 15 years of service to St. Joseph Center, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum will leave the agency effective February 5, 2023 to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Dr. Adams Kellum will lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative and then transition to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Free, Live Virtual Shows from SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Look at China’s Space Program, the Peregrine Lunar Lander, & More in Feb.
Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in February 2023 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will offer an update on China’s space program and a look at the Peregrine Lunar Lander. This month also marks the launch of Solar System Exploration Survey, a new planetarium series about the missions to explore the members of the solar system.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Philip Glass 85th Birthday Tribute at Pico Library
The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series joins with Jacaranda Music to honor Philip Glass, one of the most distinctive living American composers, as he turns 85. This special event takes place Saturday, February 4, at 3:30 p.m., at the Pico Annex in Virginia Avenue Park, 2201...
Santa Monica Daily Press
California, Nevada get more snow from new winter storm
Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system. The California Highway Patrol escorted Interstate 5 traffic over Tejon Pass north Los Angeles due to snow. Chains were required for travel on several other Southern California mountain routes.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Dark skies and empty beaches
Weather: Cloudy skies returned to Santa Monica on Monday as part of a late winter shower. The weather brought little more than some overnight rain locally but officials warned that colder temperatures continued to pose challenges in other parts of the region. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. The County issued its standard beach advisory warning that individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, February 2 at 5 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 kicks off with new Raspberry Rally flavor
Whether you’re suffering from seasonal affective disorder, or even just having to endure a month without alcohol, the cure for any kind of unhappiness is a bag full of exquisite Girl Scout cookies. Yes indeed, it’s that time of year again where we can legitimately justify overindulging in an abundance of sweet-tasting dollops of deliciousness.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists’ vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is...
