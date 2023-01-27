Man with reckless-driving history arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers

A 31-year-old man with a history of alleged reckless driving has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that killed two brothers, police announced Thursday.

The Jan. 9 collision took the lives of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, and his 2-year-old brother Damian.

The crash happened as the boy's mother, Deborah Amaya, was taking them on a routine trip to their grandmother's home.

Police on Thursday said Taylor Lee Harris, 31, has been arrested and will face two counts of murder. He was being held on $4 million bail.

Investigators say Harris has a history of prior arrests and reckless driving. He was arrested at a trailer park in the Desert Hot Springs area. He also has an address listing a residence in Henderson, Nev.

The vehicle he was allegedly driving belonged to a family member, police say.

Investigators believe a driver in a silver Mercedes may have sped through a red light as it was traveling on Main and hit the family's silver SUV that was traveling on 111th.

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, and a search is now underway for the driver.

Deborah Amaya and the front passenger, a 16-year-old, were injured. Chris and Damian later died of their injuries.