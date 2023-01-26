COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Kelly! This 12-week-old Staffordshire-Terrier mix is looking for her ‘furever’ home through Pawmetto Lifeline. Kelly is a rambunctious, playful pup, and still has a lot of that cute puppy energy and puppy breath! Shelter staff says she plays well with her siblings, and is currently in a foster home. She he would do best in a home that is able to give her a lot of exercise and play time.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO