Related
The Manmade Gourmet: Cutting the gluten on Game Day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Living gluten free is often more of a way of life rather than a choice when it comes to an affliction known as Celiac Disease. Celiac is an immune reaction to proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye. What can start out is a mild discomfort, if left undetected, can over time, create inflammation that damages the small intestine’s lining, leading to medical issues.
Pet of the Week: Kelly
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Kelly! This 12-week-old Staffordshire-Terrier mix is looking for her ‘furever’ home through Pawmetto Lifeline. Kelly is a rambunctious, playful pup, and still has a lot of that cute puppy energy and puppy breath! Shelter staff says she plays well with her siblings, and is currently in a foster home. She he would do best in a home that is able to give her a lot of exercise and play time.
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
FDA: Blood donation policy to undergo changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Blood Donor month and a change could be coming that would allow more gay and bi-sexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood. The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a policy change. Potential donors will be asked if they’ve had new or...
Midlands Cares: New Health for the New Year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In this month’s Midlands Cares we are focusing on the New Year, those resolutions and your health. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan has more from MUSC Health on how to set reasonable health goals.
Fireflies offers new “Mug Club” ticket package
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies is launching a new ticket package for the 2023 baseball season. The new “Mug Club” ticket package will reserve fan’s spots at 11 Thirsty Thursday games from April to September. The package costs $99 and includes 11 reserved or Home...
Columbia Boat Show returns this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Dealers will exhibit their finest recreation, sport, and fishing...
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
City of Columbia to Hold Public Forum on Utility Line Tree Trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and Dominion Energy say they will be on hand to answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities for 2023.
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Cayce firefighters respond to large fire at America Scrap
CAYCE— The City of Cayce Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at America Scrap on Charleston Hwy. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this developing story.
City’s Food Truck Fridays brings back the flavor in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing Food Truck Fridays through February. New food vendors and food trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The initiative...
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits. “It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and...
Lexington traffic alert: I-20 W off ramp at SC6 closed tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A traffic alert has been issued by authorities in Lexington due to construction. The I-20 W off ramp at SC6 will be closed tonight, Jan. 30 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. Motorists using I-20 W from Exit 55A to SC6 will be directed to go...
Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings. SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand...
School District Five accepting preschool, 5-year-old kindergarten registrations for 2023-24
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Kindergarten and preschool registration for the 2023-2024 school year in Lexington-Richland School District Five begins on February 6. Registration will take place Monday-Friday during regular school office hours, excluding school holidays:. School District Five 4K Application. Potential students must be 4 years old on or before...
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications for 2023. The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16. According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for...
West Columbia Riverwalk opens Jan. 31 after being closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Riverwalk is opening all portions of its site on Jan. 31 after being temporarily closed due to flooding. The Amphitheater will also reopen beginning at sunrise that same day. For more information, visit www.westcolumbiasc.gov.
