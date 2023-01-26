ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return

Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020

For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today

Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam

We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today

Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort

Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom

Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
WDW News Today

New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
WDW News Today

First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
WDW News Today

New Vault Collection Fireworks and 25th Anniversary Tee Arrive at Magic Kingdom

The 50th anniversary celebration is wrapping up but guests can continue to celebrate with new T-shirts available as part of the Vault Collection. This new fireworks tee and 25th anniversary tee can be found in Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Fireworks Tee – $39.99. First up, this shirt’s...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Nighttime Drone Show Coming to Universal Studios Florida

A new nighttime drone show may be coming soon to Universal Studios Florida. Sources have revealed that testing has begun for a new nighttime show at the park utilizing drones to create images in the sky. This technology has been used before by both Disney and Universal, but sparingly. It’s...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s

The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort

New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy