WDW News Today
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return
Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom
Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.
VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Debuts at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
Avengers, assemble! With Avengers Campus already six months old at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris and as part of the resort’s 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, a new drone and projection show called “Avengers: Power the Night” has debuted in the skies above and around the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror!
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
New Vault Collection Fireworks and 25th Anniversary Tee Arrive at Magic Kingdom
The 50th anniversary celebration is wrapping up but guests can continue to celebrate with new T-shirts available as part of the Vault Collection. This new fireworks tee and 25th anniversary tee can be found in Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Fireworks Tee – $39.99. First up, this shirt’s...
RUMOR: Nighttime Drone Show Coming to Universal Studios Florida
A new nighttime drone show may be coming soon to Universal Studios Florida. Sources have revealed that testing has begun for a new nighttime show at the park utilizing drones to create images in the sky. This technology has been used before by both Disney and Universal, but sparingly. It’s...
Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s
The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort
New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...
