Latest on $1.6 million lawsuit Buford City Schools filed against Hall schools

Hall County Schools threw its first official punch this week in its legal battle against Buford City Schools.

On Tuesday, Hall submitted a formal response to a lawsuit filed by Buford in November.

Hall’s attorneys say Buford is “not entitled to any of the relief” it is seeking, according to court documents. In other words, Hall isn’t paying unless ordered by a judge.

How much relief does Buford want? $1.64 million.

Buford officials say that is the amount Hall owes them in sales tax money from the previous five-year round of collections, which ended in October. The tax is known as E-SPLOST, an education special purpose local option sales tax used to fund capital improvements in public school districts.

Hieu Nguyen, the attorney for Hall County Schools, said he was unavailable Wednesday and did not respond to follow-up requests for comment.

Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield reiterated his arguments Thursday for keeping the money. In fact, he said, it’s Buford that owes them.

“They have received and continue to demand significantly more money than they earn based on the number of students living in their district, who also reside in Hall County,” he said. “That is $11 million that should have gone towards Hall County and Gainesville City students.”

Phillip Beard, Buford school board chairman, did not answer multiple phone calls and did not provide any comment on the lawsuit when reached over text.

“It is our general practice not to comment on pending litigation,” Buford attorney Gregory Jay said over text. “I can say the response does not alter our position or claims.”

Buford High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Buford City Schools is suing Hall County Schools for $1.64 million, alleging that Hall has refused to pay Buford its fair share of ESPLOST revenues. - photo by Scott Rogers

Why Hall isn’t paying

Schofield, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with Finance Officer Jonathan Boykin, hasn’t been shy about his disagreements with Buford.

He spoke about the lawsuit in a video update last week. And at the Jan. 10 school board meeting, he gave a presentation in which he accused Buford of violating the gratuities clause of the Georgia constitution.

By gratuity, he means that Hall has been forced to pay Buford more than its fair share in E-SPLOST revenue since the inception of the sales tax in 1996.

As an example, Schofield said Buford received $3 million for the first round of E-SPLOST decades ago but only had about 100 students who lived in Hall County at the time.

“What that says to me is, we really provided them a $2.6 million gratuity,” he said.

Another bone to pick

Schofield also says Buford is wrongly including students who don’t live in its district.

Buford now has about 1,380 students who live in Hall — but more than 400 of those students live outside its city limits and pay tuition to attend its schools.

Schofield says those students should not be included when calculating Buford’s share of the sales tax money.

"That’d kind of be like me saying, ‘Well, we got 25 White County students that pay tuition to come to Hall County. White County, we want a portion of your E-SPLOST because we’ve got some kids with White County addresses,’” Schofield told The Times in December. “I think most people would say that's just asinine on its face value, yet that's exactly what we're doing with the Buford situation.”

Buford says Hall isn’t honoring its agreement

Buford officials have countered that they are simply following the 2016 revenue-sharing agreement signed by Hall, which allowed Buford to recount how many of its students live in Hall, once at the halfway mark of collections and another at the end in October.

In other words, if Buford added Hall County students at those points, it would get more of the sales tax money. Buford officials say Hall paid at the halfway point, but it’s “bucking on the end,” Beard said in December. That end payment of $1.64 million is what Buford is seeking in damages.

“My client’s position is, the local act and the inter-governmental agreement are clear as to each party's obligations, and we're just asking Hall County to fulfill their obligations,” Jay said in December.