ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

By Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision , preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys.

The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan Legislature, controlled by Republicans at the time, did have the constitutional authority in 2018 to adopt a pair of petition initiatives and amend their respective policies, instead of having the initiatives go to the ballot that November.

In a 20-page published opinion, Murray wrote there is no explicit language in the Michigan Constitution banning the Legislature from adopting laws initially brought forward by petition initiative and amending those laws in the same legislative session.

"The constitutional convention record squarely supports the conclusion that there was no intention to place a temporal limit on when the Legislature could amend initiated laws enacted by the Legislature," Murray wrote.

Michigan's hourly minimum wage will remain at $10.10, thanks to the ruling. The tipped minimum wage remains at $3.84 an hour. The tipped minimum wage is the pay rate given to employees who are expected to make the bulk of their earnings through tips, like restaurant servers and bartenders.

Had the Court of Appeals not reversed the lower ruling, the minimum hourly wage would have increased to $13.03 an hour. The tipped minimum wage would have increased to $11.73 an hour before being eliminated altogether and putting tipped employees at the regular minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2024.

During oral arguments in front of the appeals panel in December, state attorneys representing Michigan’s House and Senate argued the Legislature had the constitutional authority to adopt and amend the initiative in 2018, saying there was no express law preventing the tactic.

Advocates for the initiatives as they were originally written say raising the minimum wage in Michigan would be a strong step toward eliminating economic barriers for the working class.

The case is likely to be appealed to the state’s Supreme Court. Mark Brewer, the attorney representing pro-increased wage group Mothering Justice in the case, told the panel during oral arguments, “I frankly expect that at whatever decision you make, we will end up in front of the Michigan Supreme Court.”

In December 2019, the state's high court declined to hear the issue of adopt-and-amend.

More: Michigan Legislature's handling of minimum wage, sick time laws argued in court

More: Michigan's minimum wage hike resulting from judge's ruling delayed until February

The Court of Appeals ruling, at least for the moment, affirms the Michigan Legislature’s constitutional authority to adopt petition initiatives as law and amend the initiatives in the same legislative session.

In July, Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro ruled the Legislature acted unconstitutionally in 2018 when it adopted legislation created through a petition initiative originally intended to enact the wage changes, but in the same session amended the language to put in lower wage thresholds that increased the minimum wage to $12.05 by 2030 instead of 2022 and kept the tipped minimum wage at 38% of the standard one.

Shapiro's ruling also addressed a separate petition initiative originally intended to require Michigan employers to provide one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours of work. Employers with fewer than 10 employees would have to allow employees to accrue up to 40 hours of paid sick time annually, and employers with 10 or more would have to allow employees to accrue up to 72 hours of paid sick time per year.

In 2018, the Legislature amended the petition to remove requirements for employers with fewer than 50 employees.

While all three judges shared the same ruling opinion, Kelly wrote in a separate concurring opinion the tactic used by the Legislature was "anti-democratic" and circumvented the original intent of the petition initiative organizers.

"Although this procedure is permissible under the language of our constitution, this ploy — adopting an initiative into law so as to prevent it from going onto the ballot and then promptly and substantially amending that law in a manner that has left it essentially defanged — is anti-democratic," Kelly wrote. "I cannot believe that this drastic action is what the drafters of our constitution even contemplated, let alone intended."

Business and hospitality advocacy groups in Michigan had expressed concern over Shapiro's initial ruling, saying the increases to minimum wage and earned sick time, as well as the elimination of the state's tipped wage scale, would harm small business owners in Michigan.

"We are relieved and appreciative of the unanimous ‘Adopt and Amend’ decision out of the Court of Appeals today that will allow Michigan and its 18,000 restaurants and hotels to move forward with greater certainty as to their operating future. Through this ruling, countless restaurants and 50,000 hospitality jobs have been at least temporarily saved," Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that the Michigan Supreme Court will recognize the same and allow this industry to redirect its focus to the daunting task of recovering from a pandemic that decimated it so completely."

Eboni Taylor, executive director of Mothering Justice, said the group will appeal Thursday's ruling.

“We are extremely disappointed by the Michigan Court of Appeals decision to side with the former Republican-controlled Legislature’s ‘adopt-and-amend’ shenanigans. The decision, once again, delays a much-needed and deserved pay increase for Michigan workers,” Taylor said in a statement.

“This is also a devastating blow to Michiganders that deserve paid sick time. The people of Michigan have long waited for earned paid sick time changes to be actualized. Everyone deserves and needs paid time off to take care of themselves or family members, and our economy will see the benefit of a labor ecosystem that honors this. We cannot delay any longer."

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo .

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

Comments / 57

Brian Spencer
5d ago

Good..Had the law applied to these tipped folks at restaurants, half or more of restaurants in the state would go BK and close..Those employed at those would in turn HAVE NO JOBS! Exactly what Democraps want so all rely of government to survive cradle to grave..

Reply(1)
15
Paul Meeker
5d ago

Raising the minimum wage sounds great, but it'll lead to less minimum wage workers, less hours, more automation, and more businesses going bankrupt. Democrats never look more than one step ahead.

Reply(16)
12
Ron Lucky
5d ago

Anyone that pays some1 minimum wage deserves to be robbed blind by employees . More importantly , if NO ONE shows up to minimum wage jobs , they will pay MORE . Simple

Reply(1)
9
Related
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some seniors may be left out of Lansing's rush to cut taxes

Michigan lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation this week that would allow senior citizens not to pay any income tax on most of their pension and 401(k) retirement income by 2026. But under the legislation, a 70-year-old who is still working a job — be it salaried or hourly — will still...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled.  As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wxpr.org

MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care

In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols

LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Conservation officers work to recover natural resources thefts

George Berkeley, an Anglo-Irish philosopher, originally posed the question: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”. Considering there are about 20 million acres of forest land in Michigan, a lot of tree falls go unheard. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy