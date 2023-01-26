Read full article on original website
Are there cancer-causing chemicals in your NJ drinking water supply?
💧 Should you be told about cancer-causing chemicals in your water?. 💧 A proposed bill would force water companies to let you know. 💧 “Forever chemicals” also cause liver damage, high cholesterol. A plan is advancing in the state Legislature that would require all public...
NJ to receive early federal funding to get lead out of drinking water
💦 NJ to get federal guidance and funding to replace lead pipes. 💦 New Jersey is 1 of 4 states getting accelerated assistance. 💦 The goal is to remove all lead from drinking water supplies across NJ. As efforts continue in communities across New Jersey to replace...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
NJ mayors ask Biden: Save the whales, pause clean-energy project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing, NJ, Among 80+ Stores Closing Across the Country
As Bed Bath & Beyond teeters on bankruptcy, the chain has announced that 87 stores in 10 states will be closing. One of those stores is on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Within the past couple of days, "everything must go" and "nothing held back" signs were covering...
Helping drivers with autism steer clear of tragedy in NJ
🚗 A new effort to help NJ drivers with autism avoid problems with police. 🚗 Proposed legislation would help officers recognize someone with the condition. 🚗 The measure is introduced as more NJ residents are diagnosed on the spectrum. If you get stopped by the police in...
Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How much, and who is at risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
Here’s What it Would Look Like if an Asteroid Hit New Jersey
How many times in the movies have we seen the carnage left behind by an asteroid that slammed into Earth?. Sometimes, the heroes save the day and the crisis is averted. According to Interesting Engineering, the chance of an asteroid like the one that caused dinosaurs to go extinct hitting Earth is about 0.000001%. Phew.
How to stop your elderly relative from driving dangerously in NJ
🚘 How to report a dangerous older driver in New Jersey. 🚘 There is a special unit that can test them and take them off the road. 🚘 The MVC says it’s a big step, but taking away a license may be necessary for safety. What...
Is This Really The Most Beautiful Place In New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
NJ Makes List Of Top 10 States To Be Single in 2023
If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
List Of The Best And Worst States To Find A Significant Other, Where Does New Jersey Rank?
As we get closer to Valentine's Day, I start reflecting on how hard it is for those who have not found their partner. We hear horror stories about dating apps and experts agree that it is still better to get out and meet people in person if you are trying to create a real and long-lasting relationship.
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
New Jersey Telemarketers May Face New Rules, Thanks To This 90’s Sitcom
There's really nothing worse than going about your day only to be constantly barraged by random calls on your phone trying to warn you about a car warranty for a vehicle you don't even own. Telemarketing calls, the phrase alone is enough to make some people's blood boil. I remember...
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
