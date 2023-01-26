Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)21-08001. 2. Stanford21-27462. 3. LSU21-07373. 4. Connecticut20-27044. 5. Indiana20-16856. 6....
Porterville Recorder
Sherfield leads Oklahoma against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners are 7-4 in home games. Oklahoma is 4- when it has...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83
VIRGINIA TECH (13-9) Basile 7-15 1-2 17, Mutts 4-7 2-2 10, Cattoor 6-10 5-5 20, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Pedulla 6-10 6-6 20, Kidd 3-3 0-0 6, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Poteat 2-2 4-5 8. Totals 29-51 18-20 83. MIAMI (17-5) Omier 9-12 3-6 21, Miller 7-12 0-0 14, Pack...
Porterville Recorder
Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70
TEXAS A&M (15-7) Coleman 7-17 4-5 18, Marble 3-9 2-6 8, Dennis 4-7 1-3 9, Radford 6-19 3-6 17, Taylor 6-19 4-4 18, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 14-24 70. ARKANSAS (15-7) Makhe.Mitchell 4-8 1-3 9, Makhi.Mitchell...
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 66, SOUTH CAROLINA 51
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Moore 2-3, Jeffries 1-3, Jones 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Reed 0-1, D.Davis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (McNair 2, Reed, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, D.Davis 2, Jeffries 2, Smith 2, Stevenson 2, Matthews, Russell). Steals: 11...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Porterville Recorder
Miami (OH) hosts Toledo after Millner's 21-point performance
Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo's 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The RedHawks have gone 6-7...
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54
Percentages: FG .308, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tyson 4-7, Wiggins 1-2, Hall 1-4, Beadle 0-1, D.Hunter 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, C.Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Hall, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 16 (C.Hunter 5, Schieffelin 4, Hall 3, Beadle, D.Hunter, Hemenway, Tyson). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman's 32-point game
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo...
Porterville Recorder
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (6)17-0691. 2. Middleton (1)16-0632. 3....
Porterville Recorder
DUKE 75, WAKE FOREST 73
Percentages: FG .375, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Monsanto 3-12, Klintman 2-2, Appleby 2-5, Hildreth 1-2, Carr 1-7, Williamson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bradford 2, Carr, Monsanto). Turnovers: 9 (Appleby 4, Carr, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto, Williamson). Steals: 7 (Carr 3, Hildreth 2, Appleby,...
Porterville Recorder
Reich's offensive background helped him land Carolina job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said Frank Reich’s strong and qualified background as an offensive-minded coach is one of the primary reasons he hired him as the team’s new head coach. And, ultimately, one of the reasons the Panthers passed on bringing back...
Porterville Recorder
FORDHAM 75, SAINT LOUIS 65
Percentages: FG .421, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Hargrove 1-2, Parker 1-2, Jimerson 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Hughes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrester, Okoro). Turnovers: 15 (Okoro 5, Collins 4, Perkins 3, Pickett 2, Jimerson). Steals: 4 (Hughes, Jimerson, Okoro, Parker). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ILLINOIS 72, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .400, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Tominaga 3-4, Wilcher 2-4, Griesel 2-5, Lawrence 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dawson, Keita). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 6, Dawson 3, Griesel 3, Wilcher 3, Lawrence 2, Hoiberg, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Tominaga 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
MIAMI (100) Butler 6-16 10-15 23, Martin 7-8 0-0 18, Adebayo 7-13 4-6 18, Herro 6-15 3-3 18, Lowry 2-5 0-0 6, Strus 0-1 0-0 0, O.Robinson 1-4 1-1 3, Oladipo 2-8 0-0 5, Vincent 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 34-78 18-25 100. CLEVELAND (97) E.Mobley 9-15 1-2 19, Okoro 2-4...
Porterville Recorder
AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64
Percentages: FG .554, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Castaneda 7-8, N.Johnson 2-2, Hankerson 2-3, T.Johnson 1-1, Clarke 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, Tribble). Turnovers: 15 (Castaneda 5, N.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Tribble 2, Hankerson, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder
BALL STATE 69, BOWLING GREEN 60
Percentages: FG .500, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Coleman 2-5, Sellers 1-1, Pearson 1-2, Windham 1-2, Jihad 1-3, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jacobs, Sellers). Turnovers: 14 (Sparks 4, Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Pearson 2, Jihad, Sellers). Steals: 5 (Coleman 2,...
Comments / 0