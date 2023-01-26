ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehudsonindependent.com

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 February Programs (Adults)

Come help kick-off a year of De-Wasting Dobbs with a wild afternoon of monsters, food tossing, and more!. Children’s Book Swap (bring your reusable books to donate or swap) Virtual Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Infinite Country”. Wednesday, February 15. 7:00 PM. For the month of February,...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The symbols of affection, each displaying a message on both its sides, are the result of The Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s First Annual 2023 Village-Wide Valentine’s Day Heart Sale.
TARRYTOWN, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday evening, two days after the release of gut-wrenching video of the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of policemen in Memphis. Though the demonstration lacked the spontaneity and intensity that characterized...
IRVINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy