Colorado State

Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83

VIRGINIA TECH (13-9) Basile 7-15 1-2 17, Mutts 4-7 2-2 10, Cattoor 6-10 5-5 20, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Pedulla 6-10 6-6 20, Kidd 3-3 0-0 6, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Poteat 2-2 4-5 8. Totals 29-51 18-20 83. MIAMI (17-5) Omier 9-12 3-6 21, Miller 7-12 0-0 14, Pack...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

TEXAS A&M (15-7) Coleman 7-17 4-5 18, Marble 3-9 2-6 8, Dennis 4-7 1-3 9, Radford 6-19 3-6 17, Taylor 6-19 4-4 18, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 14-24 70. ARKANSAS (15-7) Makhe.Mitchell 4-8 1-3 9, Makhi.Mitchell...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami (OH) hosts Toledo after Millner's 21-point performance

Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo's 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The RedHawks have gone 6-7...
TOLEDO, OH
MISSISSIPPI STATE 66, SOUTH CAROLINA 51

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Moore 2-3, Jeffries 1-3, Jones 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Reed 0-1, D.Davis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (McNair 2, Reed, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, D.Davis 2, Jeffries 2, Smith 2, Stevenson 2, Matthews, Russell). Steals: 11...
STARKVILLE, MS
Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman's 32-point game

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo...
AKRON, OH
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (6)17-0691. 2. Middleton (1)16-0632. 3....
WISCONSIN STATE
BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54

Percentages: FG .308, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tyson 4-7, Wiggins 1-2, Hall 1-4, Beadle 0-1, D.Hunter 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, C.Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Hall, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 16 (C.Hunter 5, Schieffelin 4, Hall 3, Beadle, D.Hunter, Hemenway, Tyson). Steals: 6...
CLEMSON, SC
No. 25 South Florida 72, East Carolina 48

EAST CAROLINA (14-8) Joyner 6-12 0-4 13, Moseley 2-4 0-0 4, Dennis 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 4-4 6, McNeal 3-17 4-4 10, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Hearp 3-8 2-2 8, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 11-16 48.
GREENVILLE, NC
DUKE 75, WAKE FOREST 73

Percentages: FG .375, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Monsanto 3-12, Klintman 2-2, Appleby 2-5, Hildreth 1-2, Carr 1-7, Williamson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bradford 2, Carr, Monsanto). Turnovers: 9 (Appleby 4, Carr, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto, Williamson). Steals: 7 (Carr 3, Hildreth 2, Appleby,...
DURHAM, NC
Miami 100, Cleveland 97

MIAMI (100) Butler 6-16 10-15 23, Martin 7-8 0-0 18, Adebayo 7-13 4-6 18, Herro 6-15 3-3 18, Lowry 2-5 0-0 6, Strus 0-1 0-0 0, O.Robinson 1-4 1-1 3, Oladipo 2-8 0-0 5, Vincent 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 34-78 18-25 100. CLEVELAND (97) E.Mobley 9-15 1-2 19, Okoro 2-4...
CLEVELAND, OH

