Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
Biorefinery uses microbial fuel cell to upcycle resistant plant waste
When nature designed lignin—the fibrous, woody material that gives plants their rigid structure—it didn't cut any corners. Incredibly slow to break down, lignin is so sturdy and long lasting that it is resistant to bacteria and rot. So what happens to all the lignin waste from farmlands, breweries...
techxplore.com
New type of solar cell is being tested in space
Physics researchers at Lund University in Sweden recently succeeded in constructing small solar radiation-collecting antennas—nanowires—using three different materials that are a better match for the solar spectrum compared with today's silicon solar cells. As the nanowires are light and require little material per unit of area, they are now to be installed for tests on satellites, which are powered by solar cells and where efficiency, in combination with low weight, is the most important factor. The new solar cells were sent into space a few days ago.
techxplore.com
New method to control electron spin paves the way for efficient quantum computers
Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communication, and sensing devices. Challenges remain in achieving these technological goals, however, including how to precisely manipulate information in quantum systems. In a paper published in Nature Physics, a group of researchers from the University of Rochester,...
techxplore.com
A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water
A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
techxplore.com
Artificial intelligence learns to visualize extensive datasets
A new AI algorithm developed by researchers at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence is aimed at visualizing datasets as clearly as possible. The project demonstrated that the solution chosen independently by the algorithm was often very close to that most commonly favored by humans. The human brain has an...
techxplore.com
X-57: NASA's electric plane is preparing to fly—here's how it advances emissions-free aviation
The experimental airplane X-57, developed by NASA, is due to fly for the first time this year. It has an impressive 14 propellers along its wings and is powered entirely by electricity. This sounds great considering we have to get off fossil fuels yet our demand for aviation is growing. But how much closer will NASA's plane bring us to this goal?
techxplore.com
Under pressure: Breakthrough new material solves problem of wearable sensors
A team of researchers, led by Trisha L. Andrew, professor of chemistry and chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, recently announced that they have synthesized a new material that solves one of the most difficult problems in the quest to create wearable, unobtrusive sensitive sensors: the problem of pressure.
techxplore.com
Researchers create innovative model to optimize restoring power to the grid
Climate change can alter extreme weather events, and these events have the potential to strain, disrupt or damage the nation's grid. Sandia National Laboratories computer scientists have been working on an innovative computer model to help grid operators quickly restore power to the grid after a complete disruption, a process called "black start."
techxplore.com
First step for smart port facilities: Maintain fenders with drone and AI combination
With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, there is an increasing need around the globe for the maintenance of port facilities by utilizing drones. Moreover, it has become more essential to ensure proactive maintenance of port facilities to secure their sustainable safety and serviceability since the number of aging port facilities in Republic of Korea, which are to exceed 30 years of service life by 2030, is expected to increase by about 50%.
techxplore.com
How 'zero-trust' could enable safe data exchange in space
Incidents such as the 2021 Colonial Pipeline hack and ransomware attacks on U.S. colleges and universities illustrate the importance of robust cybersecurity measures that protect the technologies and services that people rely on for everything from utilities and education to banking and communication. Gregory Falco, assistant professor in the Johns...
techxplore.com
Data-driven heating can reduce energy consumption in buildings
Data-driven heating reduces energy consumption in buildings. As prices shoot through the roof, business property managers are having to get smarter at controlling energy consumption—and heating offers a lot of potential savings. The Norwegian research institute, SINTEF, is currently working with software developers Kiona and property managers DNB Næringseiendom...
techxplore.com
Learning on tree architectures shown to outperform a convolutional feedforward network
Traditionally, artificial intelligence stems from human brain dynamics. However, brain learning is restricted in a number of significant aspects compared to deep learning (DL). First, efficient DL wiring structures (architectures) consist of many tens of feedforward (consecutive) layers, whereas brain dynamics consist of only a few feedforward layers. Second, DL architectures typically consist of many consecutive filter layers, which are essential to identify one of the input classes.
techxplore.com
Study suggests framework to ensure that walking bots meet safety standards
When it comes to the evolution of mobile robots, it may be a long time before legged robots are able to safely interact in the real world, according to a new study. Led by a team of researchers at The Ohio State University, the study published recently in the 2022 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) describes a framework for testing and characterizing the safety of legged robots, machines that, unlike their wheeled counterparts, rely on mechanical limbs for movement. The study found that many current legged robotic models don't always act predictably in response to real-life situations, meaning it's hard to predict whether they'll fail—or succeed—at any given task that requires movement.
techxplore.com
Exploring how to add hidden electronic watermarks to works written by AI systems
A team of computer scientists at the University of Maryland has developed a means of adding watermarks to text generated by AI systems. They have posted a paper describing their approach on the arXiv preprint server. Text generating AI systems such as ChatGPT have been in the news a lot...
techxplore.com
A fairy-like robot flies by the power of wind and light
The development of stimuli-responsive polymers has brought about a wealth of material-related opportunities for next-generation small-scale, wirelessly controlled soft-bodied robots. For some time now, engineers have known how to use these materials to make small robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far, no one has been able to make them fly.
Comments / 0