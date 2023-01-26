When it comes to the evolution of mobile robots, it may be a long time before legged robots are able to safely interact in the real world, according to a new study. Led by a team of researchers at The Ohio State University, the study published recently in the 2022 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) describes a framework for testing and characterizing the safety of legged robots, machines that, unlike their wheeled counterparts, rely on mechanical limbs for movement. The study found that many current legged robotic models don't always act predictably in response to real-life situations, meaning it's hard to predict whether they'll fail—or succeed—at any given task that requires movement.

