Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
fox34.com
Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest...
fox34.com
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover involving two Ropes ISD students Tuesday morning. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 near Wolfforth around 9:30 a.m. Authorities stated the 18-year-old driving the vehicle lost control after hitting a “slick patch” on the CR 1300 overpass. The vehicle rolled...
fox34.com
Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together. Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals...
fox34.com
Salvation Army activates Cold Patrol, Cold Cot mode
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week. Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.
fox34.com
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
fox34.com
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
fox34.com
1 killed in rollover near Lamesa
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - DPS has released information on a fatal crash involving one vehicle on US 87, just three miles south of Lamesa. According to DPS, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 64-year-old Benjamin Arcos-Rios, was traveling southbound at an unsafe speed considering the precarious roadway conditions due to ice.
fox34.com
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
fox34.com
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4. There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
fox34.com
Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Arena announced Monday country artist Luke Bryan will perform in concert Thursday, July 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com. More information coming soon!
fox34.com
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged. An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
fox34.com
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
fox34.com
Littlefield police investigating shooting death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an unresponsive person at a home near Cole Street and North Eastside Ave. Police found 30-year-old Edward Jimenez with a gunshot wound. Investigators say he...
fox34.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in Sunday evening wreck, eastbound lanes of MSF blocked to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway have been blocked to I-27 after an accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim was extracted from their vehicle by Lubbock Fire Rescue. Police are asking...
fox34.com
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit provided an update on the condition of the driver that crashed just before 1 a.m. this morning. 38-year-old Roy Villareal was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289 and was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
fox34.com
Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season. With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season. The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home...
fox34.com
Corner Kitchen: Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Recipe from United:. · Serving options: cucumbers, mini bell peppers, carrots, celery, Siete or tortilla chips. 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. 2. In a small baking dish, place block of feta cheese. Drizzle with 1 tsp. olive oil, sprinkle with paprika and chili powder.
Comments / 0