LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week. Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO