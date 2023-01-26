ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss

With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
OXFORD, MS
zagsblog.com

Tre Johnson, No. 1 in 2024, visits Kentucky with 2023 commit Rob Dillingham

Kentucky hosted Tre Johnson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, and Class of 2023 commit Rob Dillingham for Saturday night’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kansas. “The visit was very cool,” the 6-foot-6 Johnson from Lake Highlands (TX) told 247Sports.com. “I liked the different meetings we had. I got to see the team and what they go through on game day. Everything was just fun. The coaches want to coach me and think I can be a one and done guy that can help out the program with my scoring ability and facilitating. They want to help me get to the next level.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies

Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of  libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lil Wayne to play at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in upcoming tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Wayne announced his next tour, which will include a stop in Lexington. “Tha Carter Tour” will feature 28 cities including a show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on April 30. Tickets will go on sale on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lil Wayne to perform at Rupp Arena in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lil Wayne is bringing his Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Rupp Arena in April. The award-winning, multi-platinum rapper will perform on Sunday, April 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rupparena.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Texas woman indicted for allegedly attempting to defraud City of Lexington out of nearly $4M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Houston woman was indicted Monday for allegedly attempting to defraud the Lexington-Fayette Urban County government out of millions of dollars. According to a press release, Shimea McDonald conspired with others to defraud businesses or municipal entities with an email compromise scam. She, along with others, impersonated vendors in emails and requested wire payments to a new bank account.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday. Freezing rain was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
