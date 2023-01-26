Read full article on original website
Kentucky awaits signing day decision from 4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert (6-foot-5, 250) has been committed to Purdue since August but the Wildcats never gave up chase. He did not sign in December and is now one of the top available prospects as the early signing period opens Wednesday. Despite late overtures from Colorado...
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss
With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
Ole Miss overpowered by Kentucky in second half, falling 75-66
For almost 30 minutes, the Rebels held their own with the Kentucky thanks to Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell, but then Kentucky proved to be too much to handle down the stretch and eventually left the SJB Pavilion with a 75-66 win. Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen...
zagsblog.com
Tre Johnson, No. 1 in 2024, visits Kentucky with 2023 commit Rob Dillingham
Kentucky hosted Tre Johnson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, and Class of 2023 commit Rob Dillingham for Saturday night’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kansas. “The visit was very cool,” the 6-foot-6 Johnson from Lake Highlands (TX) told 247Sports.com. “I liked the different meetings we had. I got to see the team and what they go through on game day. Everything was just fun. The coaches want to coach me and think I can be a one and done guy that can help out the program with my scoring ability and facilitating. They want to help me get to the next level.”
fox56news.com
Lexington high school student-athletes petition to hire track & field staff back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s Bryan Station High School has suddenly fired its track & field coaching staff, leaving parents and student-athletes wondering what’s next. The terminations happened within the last week and right in the middle of track & field’s indoor season. Parents, speaking...
Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies
Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Lil Wayne to play at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in upcoming tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Wayne announced his next tour, which will include a stop in Lexington. “Tha Carter Tour” will feature 28 cities including a show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on April 30. Tickets will go on sale on...
WTVQ
Lil Wayne to perform at Rupp Arena in April
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lil Wayne is bringing his Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Rupp Arena in April. The award-winning, multi-platinum rapper will perform on Sunday, April 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rupparena.com.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
fox56news.com
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight. A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way. WATCH | Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington. Updated: 18 hours ago. Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington. WATCH | State...
wbontv.com
An evening of Elegance in Richmond, celebrating African American Musicians in Kentucky
The Richmond Area Arts Council and the Richmond Madison County NAACP hosted a celebration of African American musicians in Kentucky Saturday night. Dr. Randy Westbrook, the Executive Director of the Richmond Area Arts Council, and Dr. Kathy Bullock, a Professor of Music at Berea College, welcomed the guests and entertainers.
WKYT 27
LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
WTVQ
Texas woman indicted for allegedly attempting to defraud City of Lexington out of nearly $4M
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Houston woman was indicted Monday for allegedly attempting to defraud the Lexington-Fayette Urban County government out of millions of dollars. According to a press release, Shimea McDonald conspired with others to defraud businesses or municipal entities with an email compromise scam. She, along with others, impersonated vendors in emails and requested wire payments to a new bank account.
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday. Freezing rain was...
Today's Interview: EKU President responds to questions about private e-mails used for university business
EKU President David McFaddin talks to WEKU about the university's position on using private e-mail accounts to conduct University business
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
