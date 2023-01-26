Kentucky hosted Tre Johnson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, and Class of 2023 commit Rob Dillingham for Saturday night’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kansas. “The visit was very cool,” the 6-foot-6 Johnson from Lake Highlands (TX) told 247Sports.com. “I liked the different meetings we had. I got to see the team and what they go through on game day. Everything was just fun. The coaches want to coach me and think I can be a one and done guy that can help out the program with my scoring ability and facilitating. They want to help me get to the next level.”

