Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
Several agencies respond to Pigeon Forge house and RV fire
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the...
wvlt.tv
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the...
wvlt.tv
Blood drive supports Sevierville Police Department employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department hosted a blood drive on Tuesday to support one of their employees. SPD officials said Sherri Aagenes had been facing serious health issues, including a ruptured spleen. She needed a lot of blood for treatment, so SPD officials hosted a blood drive to help replenish the supply.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Tuesday after crashing a car on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers arrived to find a red Mustang had left the road and hit a concrete bridge on...
wvlt.tv
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community. Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ |...
wvlt.tv
Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Jasmine Johnson, 26, after police said she carried nearly three pounds of fentanyl and more than one pound of methamphetamine off a Greyhound bus in Knoxville. Police have recognized Greyhound as a hub...
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with dementia on Tuesday. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, according to Knoxville Police Department. He was last seen at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
wvlt.tv
Fire fighters dealing with PTSD
Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed...
wvlt.tv
United Way East Tennessee Collaborative
Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
wvlt.tv
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larry McBee, the 18-year-old man accused of shooting a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, appeared in court Monday. During that appearance, court officials made a motion to amend McBee’s charges from second-degree murder to first-degree murder. Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers...
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
Comments / 0